Save $300 on this 32-inch QD-OLED Alienware AW3225QF beauty — experience 4K at 240Hz

Today's deal features a stunning 32-inch 4K QD-OLED monitor from Dell that offers plenty of screen real estate in addition to a very high refresh rate, exceptional color gamut, and high resolution. If you're looking for a new centerpiece for your gaming setup and really want to show off the capabilities of your graphics card, then the latest lineup of QD-OLED and OLED monitors is the way to go.

This deal is available at Dell, where you can find the Alienware AW3225QF curved 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor for $899, saving $300 off the original $1,199 MSRP price. Prices are slowly declining as OLED monitor tech becomes more mainstream, but currently, the most cost-effective way to get one is in a deal like today's or one of the big sales events throughout the year.

The Alienware AW3225QF comes with a 4K resolution and ample pixel density on a 32-inch QD-OLED panel. The screen also features a 1700R curve for more immersive gaming, a blisteringly fast 240Hz refresh rate, adaptive sync, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. For connectivity, the input panel of the AW3225QF includes one DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC, two HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 (one upstream and three down), and a USB-C port.

To achieve or push towards that smooth 240Hz refresh rate, you will want to pair this luscious screen with a very powerful GPU, especially at 4K and on graphically intensive games.

Alienware AW3225QF 32-Inch 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: now $899 at Dell (was $1,199)

A top-end gaming monitor from Dell with extremely impressive specifications. Sporting a 32-inch screen and luxurious QD-OLED panel, the AW3225QF has a 4K (3840 x 2160 pixel) resolution, a 1700R curved display, and a 240Hz refresh rate. Other features include Adaptive-Sync, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and a wide color gamut. See our review of the Alienware AW3225QF for more in-depth details and benchmarking results.

Having had the chance to review the Alienware AW3225QF, we were impressed with its performance in our benchmark testing. This amounted to us awarding the AW3225QF gaming monitor 5 stars, along with an Editor's Choice award. We noted how well the monitor produced a stunning image, with broad contrast and rich color, and excellent OLED color volume compared to most other OLEDs we'd tested, as well as a 110% DCI-P3 color gamut.