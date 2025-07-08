Our favorite gaming monitor, the 32-inch Dell S3222DGM is on an epic sale for just $263

Good news! You can now get our favorite gaming monitor, the Dell S3222DGM, for just $263 at Best Buy, reduced from $329. This 32-inch curved display has an epic, 3,700:1 contrast ratio to make colors pop and a 165 Hz refresh rate to go with its sharp, 2560 x 1440 resolution. This is the cheapest it has been in a while.

The Dell S3222DGM tops our list of the best gaming monitors, because it offers a unique combination of eye-popping colors, smooth gaming and superior build quality. Sure, you could spend hundreds more to get a higher resolution display or QD-OLED, but if you want to improve the way everything on your screen looks without breaking the bank, this is the best choice for you at its best-ever price.

Dell S3222DGM, 32-inch 2K 165 Hz Monitor: now $263 at Best Buy (was $329)

This is the lowest price we've seen in a while. The S3222DGM has an epic contrast ratio, speedy 165 Hz refresh rate, a curved panel and a 2560 x 1440 resolution.

When we reviewed the Dell S3222DGM in 2022, we were really impressed with its combination of vibrant images and tear-free gaming. "There is nothing better than a high-contrast VA panel, and the Dell S3222DGM is one of the best I’ve seen," Contributing Editor Christian Eberle wrote. "It strikes a rare balance between gaming performance and image quality."

In our tests, the monitor showed a contrast ratio of 3,718:1, which even beats other VA monitors we tested and it absolutely destroys IPS monitors, which usually can't even hit 1000:1.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The screen was also highly accurate, with a Grayscale error DeltaE of just 0.54, better than any of its competitors.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

According to our colorimeter, the Dell S3222DGM can reproduce a strong 122.6 percent of the sRGB gamut and 85.9 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut. The color quality also stands out because of the high contrast ratio. Those bright colors will look extra bright when the dark pixels next to them look really dark.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The monitor also has excellent build quality and comes with two HDMI 2.0 ports, a single DisplayPort 1.2 port and a 3.5mm audio jack.