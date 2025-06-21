Overclockable Alienware 27-inch QHD gaming monitor is now just $199 at Amazon — 180 Hz IPS panel with 1 ms response time

If you've been in the market for a QHD gaming monitor, now is a great time to look at this deal on the Alienware AW2724DM. This gaming display isn't the most powerful on the market, but it has plenty to get excited about, especially at this price point. It usually goes for around $239, but right now it's marked down to just $199.

This gaming monitor is overclockable and can reach a refresh rate as high as 180 Hz. It's also AMD FreeSync Pro certified, which is definitely a plus. To get an idea of how it compares to other monitors on the market, check out our list of the best gaming monitors.

Alienware 27-Inch QHD Monitor: now $199 at Amazon (was $239) This gaming monitor has a QHD resolution measuring 2560 x 1440px. It features a 27-inch IPS panel and is AMD FreeSync Pro certified. When overclocked, it can reach a refresh rate of 180 Hz alongside a response time of just 1 ms.

The Alienware AW2724DM is built around a 27-inch IPS panel with a dense, QHD resolution at 2560 x 1440px. When overclocked, the refresh rate can reach as high as 180 Hz, while the response time can drop to as low as 1 ms. It's also AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified for its performance.

This monitor supports HDR 600, covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and is illuminated by a maximum possible brightness of 600 Nits. Multiple input options exist, including an HDMI 2.1 port and two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs. A handful of USB ports are also available, including one USB Type-B port and two USB Type-A ports.

Visit the Alienware AW2724DM 27-inch QHD monitor product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options.

