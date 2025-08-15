The 4K Samsung Odyssey G70B is only $300, a massive $400 discount from its original price — perfect for back-to-school shoppers

Samsung is offering its Odyssey G70B gaming monitor for just $299 on Walmart right now, saving you an incredible $400 from its usual price. School is right around the corner, and you deserve a display that's as impressive as your grades—well, hopefully. In all seriousness, a high-quality monitor makes everything—research, projects, coding, or creative work—way easier, and when it's time to relax, gaming and media consumption are more enjoyable too.

Samsung Samsung Odyssey G70B: was $299.99 now $699.99 at Walmart Samsung's excellent Odyssey G70B gaming monitor is back to its all-time low price on Walmart. For $300, you get a 28" 4K 144Hz display that has local dimming, features ample connectivity, and comes with a year-long warranty. Did we mention it runs Tizen OS so it's the perfect substitute to a smart TV? Read more ▼

The G70B has a 4K resolution with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response times. Not only that, but you also get both G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro here, along with HDR400. It's an IPS panel with local dimming, featuring 32 zones that should make it stand above a standard IPS monitor. It's edge-lit, not backlit like a Mini-LED monitor, but again, for the price, it will offer you improved contrast ratios that should make the blacks appear deeper. More importantly, it actually supports HDR10+, which no other monitor will have at this price point.

Aside from luminance, the monitor also has 10-bit color and covers 90% of the DCI-P3 color space, making it a solid option for novices getting into picture or video editing on the side. There's VRR support and the design is sleek, with RGB on the back, nonetheless! It has speakers too, if you're in a pinch and want to watch videos but don't have your headphones nearby. Connectivity-wise, you get 1x DisplayPort 1.4 and 2x HDMI 2.1, so you can plug a PS5 (or Xbox Series) into this bad boy and enjoy high-resolution, smooth gaming.

That's not all, though, as the G70B actually runs on Tizen OS, meaning it's a smart monitor that has its own apps and interface, independent of any other device. Therefore, you get a pretty sleek OSD and a "Game Bar" with quick controls. There's also the Game Hub app (downloadable on Windows) that consolidates all PC marketplaces into one, allowing you to launch any game from it directly. Overall, short of an actual OLED panel, this monitor has it all for anyone.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.