The 4K Samsung Odyssey G70B is only $300, a massive $400 discount from its original price — perfect for back-to-school shoppers

All the bells and whistles, and none of the cost!

Samsung Odyssey G70B gaming monitor on sale
Samsung is offering its Odyssey G70B gaming monitor for just $299 on Walmart right now, saving you an incredible $400 from its usual price. School is right around the corner, and you deserve a display that's as impressive as your grades—well, hopefully. In all seriousness, a high-quality monitor makes everything—research, projects, coding, or creative work—way easier, and when it's time to relax, gaming and media consumption are more enjoyable too.

Samsung Samsung Odyssey G70B: was $299.99 now $699.99 at Walmart

Samsung's excellent Odyssey G70B gaming monitor is back to its all-time low price on Walmart. For $300, you get a 28" 4K 144Hz display that has local dimming, features ample connectivity, and comes with a year-long warranty. Did we mention it runs Tizen OS so it's the perfect substitute to a smart TV?

