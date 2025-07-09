Two Asus 27-inch TUF Gaming monitors drop to all-time low pricing below $200 – One is fast, the other is faster

If you're still on the lookout for a budget-friendly gaming monitor, Amazon’s Prime Day deals roll into day two with the Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQ. This 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor, originally priced at $279, is now available for an all-time low price of $199, representing a savings of approximately $80. Additionally, there is the TUF Gaming VG27AQ3A, a near identical model that is selling at an even lower cost of $180, down from its original price of $249.

The two monitors may seem similar, but there are a few important differences between them. The VG27AQ features an LED-backlit IPS panel with a QHD resolution (2,560 x 1,440) and a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz, along with a response time as low as 1 ms (MPRT). The panel offers 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut with a peak brightness of 350 nits. The display is Nvidia G-Sync compatible as well as offers support for Adaptive Sync to reduce tearing and stuttering.

On the other hand, the TUF Gaming VG27AQ3 features a similar-looking 27-inch IPS panel with a QHD resolution (2,560 x 1,440), but with a faster 180 Hz refresh rate and a low response time of 1 ms (GtG). It also offers a wider 130% coverage of the sRGB color space; however, the peak brightness is limited to just 250 nits, meaning it is not as bright as the VG27AQ. The VG27AQ3, in addition to G-Sync compatibility, supports VESA AdaptiveSync and AMD FreeSync Premium variable refresh rate technologies.

For I/O, both monitors are equipped with two HDMI 2.0 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a single DisplayPort. It's worth noting that the more affordable TUF Gaming VG27AQ3A includes DisplayPort 1.4, whereas the VG27AQ is limited to the older DisplayPort 1.2 standard.

Another key difference between the two monitors is the included stand. The VG27AQ features a compact, rectangular base that occupies less desk space and offers a wider range of adjustments, including height, tilt, swivel, and pivot. In contrast, the VG27AQ3A comes with a V-shaped base and supports only tilt and swivel adjustments. While this may not be a dealbreaker for everyone, both monitors support 100 mm VESA mounting, allowing for flexible installation options.

Both monitors offer excellent value at under $200, making them standout picks for budget-conscious gamers. Choosing between them ultimately comes down to your priorities. The TUF Gaming VG27AQ3A delivers better color coverage, a higher refresh rate, and broader variable refresh rate support. Meanwhile, the VG27AQ trades some of that performance for higher brightness and a more versatile and adjustable stand, which could be a better fit for ergonomic setups or multi-use desks.

