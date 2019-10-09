Trending

PC and PC Component Terms Defined: Tom’s Hardware Glossary

(Image credit: monticello/Shutterstock)

Keeping up with the latest PC technology is difficult, but it’s overwhelming if you don’t understand all the jargon you encounter when reading articles and spec sheets. From CPUs to GPUs and their inner workings, to motherboards and their varying parts, different display technologies and types and vendor-created phrases, you can wind up in tech terminology turmoil.

That's why we have developed this handy glossary. With the information below, you can learn the meaning of—or refresh your memory on—commonly used--but often confusing--tech terms. We’ll be adding to the glossary over time as we find more PC terms and phrases that leave us scratching our heads...so you don't have to.

Index

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jpe1701 24 August 2018 04:18
    I'm sure people will be wondering about rasterization and raytracing.
    Reply
  • rantoc 24 August 2018 10:16
    Omg you forgot 1440p ;)
    Reply
  • Non-Euclidean 24 August 2018 13:05
    How about one on auto-playing videos?
    Reply
  • Jake Hall 24 August 2018 15:25
    21260454 said:
    Omg you forgot 1440p ;)

    Well, that's 2k
    Reply
  • littleleo 31 October 2018 20:54
    How about:
    P2P - Pay to Play (how Tom's make revenue, "Just Buy It")
    Reply
  • shrapnel_indie 01 November 2018 13:44
    I know you don't see it often anymore, but where's the definition for HSF (I know you cover the HS portion - Heatsink and the F portion, once you realize it, is "Fan"...
    Reply
  • littleleo 01 November 2018 23:45
    RTX - Ridiculously Too eXpensive!
    Reply
  • DotNetMaster777 07 April 2019 17:08
    Nice
    Reply
  • littleleo 12 April 2019 22:10
    jpe1701 said:
    I'm sure people will be wondering about rasterization and raytracing.
    Hope this helps:
    Ray Tracing = Crap
    Reply
  • garett444 16 July 2019 20:25
    What is POST?
    Reply