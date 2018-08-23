What Is a PC Bus? A Basic Definition

(Image credit: BW Folsom/Shutterstock)

A PC bus, also referred as "the bus," is the path on the motherboard a PC uses to transfer data to and from the CPU and other PC components or other PCs. This includes communication between software. For example, a PCIe (peripheral component interconnect express) expansion card, such as a graphics card (aka GPU aka video card), will send data to and from PCIe bus.

There are numerous types of buses to accommodate different technologies. Below is a list of common computer buses:



eSATA (External SerialATA) - for transferring data between external hard drives and disk drives

PCIe - for accessing PCIe expansion cards and certain M.2 SSDs

SATA (Serial ATA) - for accessing internal storage drives. Slower than PCIe

Thunderbolt - for accessing peripherals

USB - for accessing peripherals

