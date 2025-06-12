PCIe 7.0 spec finalized with up to 512GB/s speeds — PCI-SIG targets 1TB/s for 8.0 as 'exploration' phase begins

PCI-SIG, which oversees the development of the PCIe specification, announced on Wednesday that it had finalized the PCIe 7.0 spec and passed it to members of the organization, marking a significant milestone in the technology's development. Separately, the company said that it had begun pathfinding for PCIe 8.0, a specification for interconnections that will be used sometime in 2030 or beyond, which may double the performance of PCIe 7.0 and deliver bandwidth of 1 TB/s over 16 lanes in two directions. In addition, the company reiterated plans to start interoperability tests for PCIe 6.0 hardware later this year.

(Image credit: PCI-SIG)

While PCIe 8.0 is still years away, PCIe 7.0 is a lot closer. The PCIe 7.0 specification increases the per-lane data transfer rate to 128 GT/s in each direction, which is twice as fast as PCIe 6.0 supports and four times faster than PCIe 5.0. Such a significant performance increase enables devices with 16 PCIe 7.0 lanes to transfer up to 256 GB/s in each direction, not accounting for protocol overhead. The new version of the interface continues to use PAM4 signaling while maintaining the 1b/1b FLIT encoding method first introduced in PCIe 6.0.

(Image credit: PCI-SIG)

To achieve PCIe 7.0's 128 GT/s record data transfer rate, developers of PCIe 7.0 had to increase the physical signaling rate to 32 GHz or beyond. Keep in mind that both PCIe 5.0 and 6.0 use a physical signaling rate of 16 GHz to enable 32 GT/s using NRZ signaling and 64 GT/s using PAM4 signaling (which allows transfers of two bits per symbol). With PCIe 7.0, developers had to boost the physical frequency for the first time since 2017, which required tremendous work at various levels, as maintaining signal integrity at 32 GHz over long distances using copper wires is extremely challenging.

Beyond raw throughput, the update also offers improved power efficiency and stronger support for longer or more complex electrical channels, particularly when using a cabling solution, to cater to the needs of next-generation data center-grade bandwidth-hungry applications, such as 800G Ethernet, Ultra Ethernet, and quantum computing, among others.

(Image credit: PCI-SIG)

Arguably, the most interesting announcement made today by PCI-SIG is a statement that pathfinding for PCIe 8.0 is underway, and members of the organization are actively exploring possibilities and defining capabilities of a standard that they are going to use in 2030 and beyond. Interestingly, when asked whether PCIe 8.0 would double data transfer rate to 256 GT/s in each direction (and therefore enable bandwidth of 1 TB/s in both directions using 16 lanes), Al Yanes, president of PCI-SIG, said that while this is an intention, he would not like to make any definitive claims. Additionally, he stated that PCI-SIG is looking forward to enabling PCIe 8.0, which will offer higher performance over copper wires in addition to optical interconnects.

" We are hoping [to double performance], but I do not want to make any definitive claims at the moment, but that is our, that is our hope," said Yanes at a press conference. "We do not think optical is going to be the only way. So we are hoping and thinking that we can do electrical, but we do not have a clear answer there. The pathfinding has just started. So, give us a little bit of time to resolve that. But we believe we can do electrical. We do not think it is just going to be optical."

(Image credit: PCI-SIG)

With the PCIe 7.0 standard officially released, members of the PCI-SIG, including AMD, Intel, and Nvidia, can begin finalizing the development of their platforms that support the PCIe specifications. PCI-SIG plans to start preliminary compliance tests in 2027, with official interoperability tests scheduled for 2028. Therefore, expect actual PCIe 7.0 devices and platforms on the market sometime in 2028 – 2029, if everything goes as planned.

In addition to disclosing milestones for PCIe 7.0, PCI-SIG also re-emphasized plans to officially start Integrators List compliance testing of PCIe 6.0 hardware in 2025, about a year later than expected. Speaking of PCIe Gen6 at large, it is necessary to note that the PCIe 6.4 specification now defines industry-standard ways to use optical technologies between PCIe 6.4 and PCIe 7.0-compliant devices. However, interoperability tests for optical PCIe interconnections are set to start later.

