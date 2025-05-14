This 3.5-inch hub will turn your PC case's front panel into a USB paradise

Have you ever experienced a lack of USB ports on your PC? Delock has introduced a new front-panel USB hub designed to enhance your case's connectivity by providing 10 additional USB Type-A ports for connecting peripherals and other devices.

Though we've progressed significantly from the bulky old PC cases, the number of USB ports on today's best PC cases hasn't changed much. Unless you opt for a specialized case, you're likely to find only two to four USB Type-A ports these days. The shift towards USB Type-C ports further complicates things. Over recent years, the availability of USB Type-A ports has declined, with some modern cases featuring just one. This is why front-panel hubs will remain relevant since some users will always require more traditional USB Type-A ports to be available at the front of their cases. Sometimes you may want to connect a card reader or something that doesn't require a lot of bandwidth, so it doesn't make sense to use up one of the faster USB interfaces on your motherboard.

Delock's front panel fits into a standard 3.5-inch bay inside your case. It provides 10 USB Type-A ports. The panel utilizes the VLI VL813 hub controller, so we're looking at USB 3.0 specifications with maximum transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps. The 5 Gbps USB Type-A ports are far from the fastest, but they'll do the job for everyday usage. Logically, they're backward compatible with older USB specifications. If you're transferring considerable data, you're better served with the speedy USB ports on your motherboard's rear panel.

The hub requires two connections. It communicates with your system's motherboard through a 19-pin USB header and draws its power from a 15-pin SATA power cable. The delivery scope is minimal. You receive the 3.5-inch hub, four Philips head screws to install it inside your case's 3.5-inch bay, and a user manual in case you have any questions about the product.

The Delock 3.5-inch hub can be found in several countries, though its availability in the U.S. is still unclear. It appears on Amazon U.K. but does not have pricing or stock information. In Germany, it can be purchased from a Delock retailer for €84.59 (~$94.76), suggesting a price of approximately $79.63 before the 19% VAT (value-added tax) is added.

Delock's hub is certainly expensive, especially since USB 3.0 front panel hubs begin around $13, with top-tier models nearing $30. Nevertheless, other brands typically don't provide as many USB Type-A ports as Delock does. While the maximum we've observed is eight ports, the Delock hub features an impressive ten.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.