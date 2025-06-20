I love that I’m so happy and hyped over a purchase as mundane as a plug extension outlet, but it’s sorted so many issues in my recent office move that I just love it. The fact that it solved so many problems and was so reasonably priced has just added to the feel-good factor. I wish all my tech purchases had the same effect.

In an increasingly digital world, the need for accessible power and charging solutions has never been greater. My latest purchase, a tower extension plug outlet with integrated USB ports, has proven to be an unexpectedly indispensable addition to my workspace. It's more than just a power strip; it's a central hub that has transformed the way I manage my devices and decluttered my desk. It already has a new nickname as the Power Tower of Destiny.

How many times have we risked a small meltdown by overloading sockets with multiple extensions or daisy-chaining them together to have enough power outlets available for our setup? Well, no longer, but I’d love to know what solutions or devices you use to facilitate all your tech power needs, so please feel free to leave pictures and information in the comments so I can take a look or possibly gain some insight and inspiration into other options.

(Image credit: Hotimy/Future)

I went for the Hotimy 5-metre Tower Extension Lead for my setup, but there are plenty of varying shapes and sizes with alternate orientations of plug sockets, to overall shapes and dimensions. Mine is, of course, a UK outlet with specifications met for that type of power circuit. But there are plenty of similar models available for US circuits.

Hotimy 5-metre Tower Extension Lead: now £22 at Amazon (was £26)

An extension lead with a 5-meter length and capacity for 12 plugs and 4 USB devices. Charge 2x USB-A and 2x USB-C devices, including mobile phones, smart watches, power banks, and more. Includes surge protection for your connected devices up to 1,080 joules.

Some of the US extension leads I've seen that look interesting for cable management and clutter cleanup are the Qinlianf Surge Protector Power Strip (just the sheer amount of sockets tempts me), the Inland 8 Outlet Long Aluminum Heavy Duty Power Strip (a clean-looking power strip with a good amount of sockets), and the Desk Clamp Power Strip (which could be functional and also look really good attached to your desk).

Qinlianf Surge Protector Power Strip: now $19 at Amazon (was $29)

With an amazing amount of available sockets and 4x USB ports (2x USB-A and 2x USB-C), this is one mind-boggling extension lead. 24 AC outlets should be more than enough for any setup. I actually can't fathom how you would want to use all of these at once.

Inland 8 Outlet Long Aluminum Heavy Duty Power Strip: now $20 at Amazon (was $23)

A long and thin design that should take up minimal space. This extension lead houses 8 outlets and supports up to 1,875W.



Desk Clamp Power Strip: now $31 at Amazon (was $49)

A very practical outlet extension lead that has 2x USB-A and 2x USB-C ports, 4 AC outlets, and a stylish design. This extension outlet has a built-in clamp that can attach securely to your desk.



Abundant Power and Charging Options

The sheer number of outlets and USB ports offered by this device is truly impressive. With 12 AC outlets and 4 USB ports, I can easily power my PC, monitor, laptop, speakers, and DAC without needing multiple wall adapters, and one of my biggest problems was access to only a single outlet in this room. The integrated USB-A and USB-C ports are a bonus game-changer, allowing me to directly charge my smartphone, wireless headphones, and other gadgets without the need for bulky charging bricks or separate adapters. This convenience means a far more streamlined charging routine at home.

Eliminating Cable Clutter

One of the most immediate and satisfying benefits of this tower outlet is its ability to significantly reduce cable clutter. Instead of a tangled mess of cords snaking across my floor and desk, the tower design centralizes all connections in one vertical unit. This not only looks tidier but also makes it far easier to identify and manage individual cables. The vertical orientation means it takes up minimal desk space, a valuable asset in my office setup, as I don’t have that much room. I’m using the tower outlet on an electric standing desk, so I bought a tower with a long cable for just a single run from the desk to the socket. Now there are no issues with the cable lengths of my devices when raising or lowering my desk.

Enhanced Safety Features

Beyond convenience, the safety features integrated into this tower outlet provide peace of mind. This model includes surge protection, safeguarding valuable electronics from power fluctuations. Overload protection and fire-resistant material construction, which is soothing to know when you can plug up to 12 devices into it. The tower is rated for up to 3,250W, which is the max capacity of the power draw of the (230/240V UK) socket. This focus on safety is crucial, especially when powering multiple expensive devices simultaneously. I don’t want any sockets glowing cherry-red and the sudden smell of burning sulphur.

Portability and Versatility

Despite its robust capabilities, the tower extension is surprisingly portable. Its compact design makes it easy to have stationed on my desk or move between rooms. Its versatility extends beyond the desk; it's equally useful in a living room for entertainment systems, in a bedroom for bedside charging, or even in a workshop for powering various tools.

In conclusion, what might seem like a simple accessory has become an essential component of my daily life. My tower extension plug outlet with USB ports is a testament to how thoughtful design can address common frustrations and significantly enhance productivity and organization. It's a small investment that delivers immense convenience, safety, and a welcome reprieve from the perpetual struggle against cable chaos.