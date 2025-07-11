This Anker 24,000 mAh power bank deal hits lowest-ever price for Amazon Prime Day — $76 for 140W charging and three USB ports

When traveling, it’s easy to keep your devices topped off if you have easy access to a power outlet. Just plug in a power adapter and a USB cable, and you’re good to go. But what about those times when there’s no wall outlet in sight? That’s where a battery power bank can come in handy, and one of the best ones available is the Anker 737, which is currently just $76.99 at Amazon for Prime Day, a 30 percent discount.

I have personal experience with the Anker 737, as I bought one on September 19, 2023 (which Amazon proudly announces for me at the top of the product page). The power bank has a permanent spot in my travel bag for those times when I need to top off. The Anker 737 has gotten heavy use on cross-country flights, and even on the beach to charge the battery on my iPhone (which quickly drains as the display brightness jumps sky high in direct sunlight).

But this power bank isn’t just for charging smartphones; I’ve used it to charge my iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods — sometimes simultaneously. Heck, it will even charge my MacBook Pro with ease (it’s 140W-capable using USB Power Delivery 3.1).

Anker says that a fully charged 24,000 mAh battery can recharge an empty iPhone 16 Pro four times, or fully charge an iPad Pro and still have some juice leftover. In my experience, those statements seem pretty accurate. It can charge three devices at once via one USB-A port (18W max) and two USB-C ports (140W max using a single port). One of the two USB-C ports is also used as input when recharging the Anker 737. You can also quickly replenish it from 0 to 100 percent at 140W in just 52 minutes.

However, one of the niftiest features of the power bank is its integrated OLED display. It provides input/output wattage per port, the current battery capacity level, and even the remaining time before the power bank runs out.

With a sub-$80 price tag, the Anker 737 is a well-thought-out power bank that should satisfy even the most demanding travel warriors.

We are working hard to find the best computer hardware deals for you this Amazon Prime Day. We cover the hottest deals in real-time at our Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Live page. If you're looking for more savings, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.