White House confirms talks to acquire 10% stake in Intel — 'We should get an equity stake for our money'

News
By published

"We’ll get equity in return for it; get a good return for the American taxpayer, instead of just giving grants away"

Intel logo
(Image credit: Getty / Justin Sullivan)

U.S Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has confirmed in an interview that the White House is in talks with Intel to acquire a 10% stake in the company. Lutnick confirmed this in a live interview with CNBC, saying that the government wants the grants given to the company under the CHIPS Act to be converted into equity. Secretary Lutnick also reiterated that the U.S. must manufacture its own chips domestically.

“America should get the benefit of the bargain; that is exactly Donald Trump’s perspective, which is, ‘Why are we giving a company worth $100 billion this kind of money? What are (sic) in it for the American taxpayer?’ And the answer Donald Trump has is, ‘We should get an equity stake for our money,’” Lutnick said. “So, we’ll deliver the money, which was already committed under the Biden Administration. We’ll get equity in return for it; get a good return for the American taxpayer, instead of just giving grants away. Donald Trump views [that] we should get benefits for the economics that we put out.”

At the moment, Intel has only received $2.2 billion of the promised $7.86 billion under the CHIPS Act. It’s unclear if the government will release the remaining balance in one fell swoop if it gets the 10% equity stake, but a move like that would benefit the cash-strapped company, possibly allowing it to speed up the construction of its Ohio fab. Aside from that, Lutnick says that the proposed equity stake does not come with any governance provisions, so Intel’s board would still be in charge of the direction that the company is taking. This will not be a golden ticket for Intel, though, as it would still need a path to profitability, even if it gets the extra cash from Washington. We've reached out to Intel for comment on this latest development.

TOPICS
Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • logainofhades
    Not unusual really. The US government had for more shares of GM, like nearly 61%, after the bailouts in 2008. 10% is small potatoes.
    Reply