What Is a Motherboard Chipset? A Basic Definition

AMD's new Ryzen 3000 CPUs use the X570 chipset.

Living on the motherboard, a PC's chipset controls the communication between the CPU, RAM, storage and other peripherals. The chipset determines how many high-speed components or USB devices your motherboard can support. Chipsets are usually comprised of one to four chips and feature controllers for commonly used peripherals, like the keyboard, mouse or monitor.

PC chipsets are designed by Intel and AMD but are found on motherboards from a variety of third-party vendors, such as MSI, Asus and ASRock. Different chipsets support different CPUs, so when you're buying a CPU, you have to consider that your processor will only work with motherboards using a specific chipset (and CPU socket).

It’s important to note that while a chipset may have a certain feature (like support for up to 10 USB ports), your motherboard may not support that feature (many motherboards only come equipped for four to eight USB ports). If your motherboard doesn’t support a certain chipset feature, that feature will not work with your PC.

Below is a list of Intel and AMD chipsets:

CPU Brand Chipset Name Use Intel X299 Enthusiast Intel Z370 Enthusiast AMD X570 Enthusiast AMD X399 Enthusiast AMD X470 Enthusiast AMD X370 Enthusiast AMD B350 Performance Intel H370 Mainstream Intel Q370 Mainstream Intel B360 Mainstream Intel H310 Mainstream AMD X300 Small Form Factor AMD A300 Small Form Factor

