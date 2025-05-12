Asus reveals AMD B850 motherboard with custom 600W GPU slot and concealed connectors

Asus has revealed the TUF Gaming B850-BTF WiFi W on social media. The ATX motherboard, powered by the AMD B850 chipset, can house some of the best CPUs. Part of the “Back To (the) Future” (BTF) product lineup, the B850-BTF WiFi W features hidden connectors while also carrying Asus' proprietary graphics card high-power slot.

Equipped with the AM5 slot, the TUF Gaming B850-BTF WiFi W supports all recent AMD Ryzen processors, including Ryzen 7000 (Raphael), Ryzen 8000 (Phoenix), and Ryzen 9000 (Granite Ridge) parts. Flaunting a robust 14+2+1-phase power subsystem with 80A power stages and an eight-layered PCB, the motherboard can handle your entry-level 35W chips to the 170W flagships.

The TUF Gaming B850-BTF WiFi W's appeal is the hidden connectors at the opposite end of the PCB. That means all your cables go to the back where they're concealed for a much cleaner look and easier cable management. Of course, that means you'll also have to pick up a special BTF-certified case for the TUF Gaming B850-BTF WiFi W. However, that shouldn't be an issue since the BTF ecosystem has grown substantially since its inception, and nowadays, you can find excellent case options from major manufacturers, such as Corsair, Silverstone, Cooler Master, or Thermaltake.

Armed with four DDR5 memory slots, the TUF Gaming B850-BTF WiFi W can support up to 256GB of memory thanks to the recent introduction of 64GB memory modules. The motherboard is built to handle memory speeds over DDR5-8000, although with the lack of full CUDIMM support, your mileage will depend on your processor. Meanwhile, there's the standard AMD EXPO (AMD Extended Profiles for Overclocking) support as well as AEMP (Asus Enhanced Memory Profile) for memory kits that lack EXPO profiles.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus)

Expansion comes in the form of one PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, one PCIe 4.0 x16 slot, and one PCIe 4.0 x1 slot. Being a BTF-branded motherboard, the TUF Gaming B850-BTF WiFi W's primary expansion slot features Asus' custom graphics card high-power slot. Don't let the design fool you; you still need to connect a 12V-2x6 power cable, but instead of going straight to the graphics card, it connects to the back of the motherboard.

The graphics card high-power slot is a double-edged sword. It reduces cable clutter and, to a point, minimizes the possibility of a 16-pin meltdown. On the negative side, you're trapped inside the BTF ecosystem since only Asus BTF graphics cards are compatible with the TUF Gaming B850-BTF WiFi W, limiting your options.

For storage, you receive three M.2 slots, one of which is PCIe 5.0 and the remaining PCIe 4.0. If you're still a SATA person, the motherboard also comes with four SATA III connectors. There is RAID 0, 1, 5, and 10 support, but it varies depending on your processor.

The TUF Gaming B850-BTF WiFi W offers 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet networking, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. Some other features include a quick-release PCIe slot removal mechanism, a latch, and a switch to install M.2 SSDs without tools or screws, and pluggable Wi-Fi antennas.

Asus didn't share the pricing or the availability date for the TUF Gaming B850-BTF WiFi W. The company only invites consumers to check the motherboard out at Computex 2025.

