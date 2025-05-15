Asus certifies Apacer NOX DDR5 memory for TUF Gaming Z890-Plus mobo — uses AEMP III to optimize RAM speeds

Asus just shared its TUF Gaming Z890-Plus WIFI motherboard on X, saying that it is equipped with the Asus-exclusive AEMP III feature to maximize memory speeds. But beyond that, the company also certified the Apacer NOX TUF DDR5 — both RGB and non-RGB versions — for compatibility with the motherboard, saying that it also delivers “boosted data stability”.

RGB or nah?💡​The #TUF GAMING Z890-PLUS WIFI mobo features #ASUS exclusive #AEMP III for peak memory performance.Boost with #Apacer NOX TUF RGB DDR5 or NOX TUF DDR5 for certified compatibility and boosted data stability.​ https://t.co/3QoOhhTZKr​​Check it at #COMPUTEX2025🌟 pic.twitter.com/V8MBMYGhc0May 14, 2025

The TUF series is Asus’ budget-focused gaming brand, but it doesn’t mean that it’s not getting some advanced features. The Gaming Z890-Plus WIFI is built for the Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors that use LGA1851. Aside from that, it has four DIMM slots that support up to 256 GB of DDR5 memory that can go as high as 9066MT/s or higher when overclocked. You get one PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, one PCIe 4.0 x16 slot that supports x4 mode, another PCIe 4.0 x4 slot, and two PCIe 4.0 x1 slots. It also has four M.2 slots (1x PCIe 5.0 x4 and 3x PCIe 4.0 x4), and four SATA 6GB/s ports. All these allow you to expand your PC as much as you want and turn it into a powerful workstation.

On the other hand, the Apacer NOX TUF DDR5 memory stick is certified to work optimally with Asus’ TUF products through the TUF Gaming Alliance. This memory stick features an aluminum heat sink to reduce temperature, allowing it to hit peak performance, and has on-die ECC for better stability. The non-RGB version has a maximum frequency of 6800MHz, but the RGB ones can hit up to 8000MHz through overclocking.

This motherboard and memory combination can help gamers get the most out of their systems while still ensuring stability. That way, they can squeeze every ounce of performance that their CPU and GPU deliver without worrying about memory bottlenecks.

We expect to see this setup in action at Computex 2025, which will start on May 20. Asus is set to reveal several new products at one of the largest tech trade shows on earth, like the all-white versions of its RTX 50-series line-up and a budget AMD B580 BTF motherboard. Nvidia is also expected to launch an Arm chip for Windows that will compete against Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X.

