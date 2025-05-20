Patriot unveils world's first DRAMless PCIe 5.0 SSD and 9600MT/s DDR5 CUDIMM memory

Patriot has brought a plethora of new products to Computex 2025, including high-performance DDR5 memory, bleeding-edge SSDs, and hubs.

The Viper Xtreme 5 CKD is a new DDR5 CUDIMM memory module featuring data speeds of up to a whopping 9600MT/s. The star of the show is the module's integrated client clock driver, or CKD, which makes these speeds possible. CKD is a new memory technology launched alongside Intel's Core Ultra 200S series CPUs, which significantly improves memory clock speed headroom by using an integrated clock driver rather than the CPU's internal clock for controlling signal timings (this method reduces stress on the CPU's memory controller).

At 9600MT/s, Patriot's upcoming DDR5 CUDIMM module is on par with some of the fastest DDR5 memory modules using CKD, including G.Skill's Trident Z5 CK counterpart. It is also faster than Corsair's Vengeance RGB DDR5-8400 CUDIMM memory that we tested.

Patriot also announced two new PCIe 5.0 SSDs, including the world's first DRAM-less 5.0-based SSD. The PV563 is capable of reaching read speeds of up to 14,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 11,500 MB/s without the aid of a DRAM cache. The PV563 is right up there with some of the fastest and Best SSDs on the market, approaching the Crucial T705 and Samsung 9100 Pro in read speeds. Pricing has not been announced, but the lack of a DRAM cache should make this new Patriot drive one of the cheapest (if not the cheapest) 14GB/s capable drives on the market when it releases.

The PV593 is a higher-end version of the PV563, sporting a DRAM cache. The drive boasts read speeds of up to 14,000 MB/s (the same as the PV563) but significantly higher write speeds of up to 13,000 MB/s, giving the drive almost the same write speeds as the two aforementioned PCIe 5.0 SSD competitors. The PV563 leverages TSMC's 6nm process and supports version 2.0 of the NVMe protocol.

Patriot also showed off a wide variety of external storage solutions, such as the Patriot PDP31 and Viper EV330, sporting highly durable clamshells. The PDP31 comes in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities with read and write speeds of up to 1GB/s with USB 3.2 Gen 2 support. The EV330 is apparently a more DIY-focused unit, sporting compatibility with PCIe M.2 2230 form factor SSDs (like the Crucial P310).

Some of the more unique external storage solutions Patriot announced is the MD330 and iLux Studio (not shown in images). The MD330 is a multi-purpose storage hub that boasts high-speed storage and an HDMI video output; the device is aimed at smartphones, giving users access to additional storage and projection capabilities simultaneously. The iLux Studio is a backup device aimed at iPhones, featuring MagSafe support and Apple ProRes video capture support.

