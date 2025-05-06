Nvidia and MediaTek may unveil jointly developed 'N1' Arm chips for Windows PCs at Computex

Nvidia and MediaTek are expected to introduce their jointly developed Arm-based processors for PCs at Computex 2025, according to ComputerBase. The upcoming chips — N1X and N1 — are aimed at desktops and laptops and mark Nvidia's deeper entry into the Windows-on-Arm ecosystem. However, retail availability may be delayed until 2026 due to unresolved technical hurdles, reports Heise, citing SemiAccurate.

CEOs of both companies — Jensen Huang from Nvidia and Rick Tsai from MediaTek — are scheduled to deliver back-to-back presentations at the Computex trade show in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 19 and May 20, respectively. One likely announcement is a new family of processors combining MediaTek's Arm-based CPU with Nvidia's Blackwell GPU. The collaborative products will rely on the companies' technologies to build the GB10 platform for compact AI workstations.

Through its partnership with MediaTek, Nvidia hopes to address markets that are currently served by AMD's APUs with high-performance Radeon graphics as well as Arm-based Snapdragon X processors. Nvidia's discrete Blackwell GPUs promise to offer higher performance and better compatibility with games than AMD's Radeon and Qualcomm's Adreno, so without any doubt, it will attract the attention of gamers.

According to early reports, the N1X and N1 processors are expected to feature up to 10 Cortex-X925 high-performance cores and up to 10 Cortex-A725 cores, though less powerful CPU configurations will likely be introduced to address markets currently underserved by Qualcomm and its Snapdragon X processors as well as AMD's Ryzen APUs with built-in Radeon graphics processors.

To support the production of an unknown high-volume product, MediaTek has reportedly secured a large amount of packaging capacity for flip chip ball grid array (FCBGA) chips, which implies their use in PCs rather than mobile devices. According to DigiTimes, this capacity reservation occurred around the end of 2024 and was unusually large. However, it remains unclear if the packaging timeline aligns with the initial production of processors jointly designed by MediaTek and Nvidia.

Despite the enthusiasm surrounding processors by MediaTek and Nvidia, the actual launch timeline remains uncertain. Multiple sources reported that development issues could significantly postpone the commercial rollout of systems based on the new processors. Some projections suggest that these delays could push the release into 2026, but for now, there is no confirmation on those rumors.