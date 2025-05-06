Sandy Bridge-era motherboard gets M.2 SSD boot support 12 years after launch — first new BIOS in a decade for decommissioned motherboard

News
By published

SATA III storage upgraded to PCIe 2.0 x4

Gigabyte GA-B75M-D3H
(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Firmware updates for motherboards aim to fix bugs and occasionally introduce new features. However, Chinese netizen WhiteCamellia (via Uniko's Hardware) found that manufacturers often fail to promote these new features. Notably, Gigabyte has seemingly updated the 13-year-old B75M-D3H motherboard to support booting from M.2 NVMe SSDs, a previously unavailable functionality.

Introduced in 2012, the B75M-D3H is a motherboard featuring the B75 chipset, designed to support Intel's 2nd Generation (Sandy Bridge) and 3rd Generation (Ivy Bridge) Core processors. Clearly, the motherboard is beyond its end-of-life (EOL) status.

Ancient but not forgotten, Gigabyte issued a new firmware (F16f) for the B75M-D3H motherboard in 2024 to address the PKfail vulnerability discovered in the same year. The update is particularly noteworthy, as the last firmware update (F15) received by the B75M-D3H was in 2013, over ten years prior. The F16f firmware primarily addresses the PKfail issue. However, WhiteCamellia identified an additional functionality. An analysis of the F16f firmware using UEFITool reveals the inclusion of the NVMe DXE trifecta (Nvme, NvmeSmm, NVMEINT13), which is essential for booting from M.2 drives.

The B75M-D3H was not designed to accommodate M.2 SSDs. The motherboard features one SATA III and five SATA II connectors for storage, explaining its initial lack of support for booting from M.2 drives. Nonetheless, users can employ M.2 to PCIe adapters, allowing M.2 drives to connect with the motherboard via its expansion ports. That is precisely the approach WhiteCamellia took to use his Western Digital WD SN740 with the B75M-D3H motherboard.

The SN740 is a PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD that provides sequential read and write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s. When installed on a slower interface, it logically results in reduced performance. On the B75M-D3H motherboard, the SN740 operates at PCIe 2.0 x4 speeds. This limitation is not due to the motherboard itself, as the B75M-D3H has a fully functional PCIe 3.0 x16 expansion slot. However, when paired with a Sandy Bridge processor, that slot operates at PCIe 2.0 speeds, which we suspect is the case with WhiteCamellia.

PCIe 2.0 storage speeds may seem underwhelming in modern times, considering PCIe 5.0 drives have been around for a couple of years now. However, the transition from SATA III to PCIe 2.0 is quite substantial and could revive aging systems to bring some snappiness to the operating system and everyday applications.

For quite some time, enthusiasts have modified firmware to enable unsupported processors or SSDs to function with newer motherboards. Regarding the B75M-D3H, it's unclear whether Gigabyte intentionally or unintentionally provided M.2 NVMe boot support. The PKfail vulnerability impacts numerous Intel platforms, covering the 60-series to 100-series chipsets, all of which received firmware updates from Gigabyte in September 2024. It's possible that this new firmware introduced similar functionality to other older motherboards aside from the B75M-D3H.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

See more Motherboards News
Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor and Memory Reviewer

Zhiye Liu is a news editor and memory reviewer at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.

More about motherboards

Save a whopping $70 on this MSI B850 Gaming Plus WiFi AM5 motherboard deal

Asus launches the flagship ROG Crosshair X870E Extreme, starting at $1,400

Microsoft will soon allow AI to change your Windows 11 settings
See more latest
5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Kentmos
    It's been around a while. My Sabertooth X79 with i7 3960x, which I still run today, has a modded BIOS with both M.2 boot support an ReBAR enabled.
    Reply
  • Flemkopf
    I'm going to say it, can we get more colored motherboards back again? That Blue, White and Black motherboard just pops in a way that modern Black, Grey, and White Highlights just don't anymore. When you look at server motherboards you start getting some of the nice, old-fashioned Green and Blue boards, which I'd love to have again. They just provide a softening that RGB doesn't really create.
    Reply
  • artk2219
    Flemkopf said:
    I'm going to say it, can we get more colored motherboards back again? That Blue, White and Black motherboard just pops in a way that modern Black, Grey, and White Highlights just don't anymore. When you look at server motherboards you start getting some of the nice, old-fashioned Green and Blue boards, which I'd love to have again. They just provide a softening that RGB doesn't really create.
    They did have more fun with color schemes back then, black, blue, green, orange, purple, red, silver, and yellow were all in the mix. Now its pretty much all black, with an occasional white or silver board, then you're right, they just throw some RGB in, its not the same.

    Abit AN8 SLI
    Asus Crosshair iv
    Biostar to790GXE
    DFI Lanparty
    EVGA X58 SLI
    Soyo KT600 Dragon Ultra Platinum
    Reply
  • atomicWAR
    Kentmos said:
    It's been around a while. My Sabertooth X79 with i7 3960x, which I still run today, has a modded BIOS with both M.2 boot support an ReBAR enabled.
    I came in here with the same mindsest. I hacked together a bios on my old x79 Rampage IV that allowed boot to NVMe. I actually had three PCIe 3.0 nvme drives on board my old system. MAN those x79 boards ran for days. I kept it as my daily driver for work and gaming until I jumped on an AM5 board for Zen 4.

    I literally got 12 years out of that system, 5 gpus gens (gtx 680 sli'd through RTX 2080 Ti )...2 CPUs (3930K and Xeon 1680 V2) and ram going from 16GB to 64GB. I never had a system run for so long as my main rig while staying competitive in gaming performance (stareted at 1080P60hz to 4K144hz) and being upgraded so much in it's lifetime. I had Intel to "thank" for that with their disgustingly low performance increases during that era. I hope product stagnation never reaches that level again but I will always have fond memories of my X79 rig all the same.

    Anyways it is nice to see old boards get official support so far out in their life cycle.
    Reply
  • slash3
    atomicWAR said:
    Anyways it is nice to see old boards get official support so far out in their life cycle.

    I did the same with my Z77 OC Formula, adding NVMe support (and ReBAR) via BIOS mod. Worked great.

    I suspect there was an end user who had asked Gigabyte about support and they just pushed it to the main website while they were at it, as it was easy enough. :)
    Reply
Most Popular
Microsoft Surface
Microsoft will soon allow AI to change your Windows 11 settings
The OneChipBook-12 dev kit for FPGA development
New FPGA-powered 'laptop' is retro-inspired — OneChipBook-12 dev kit with a built-in display and mechanical keyboard
Intel
Intel officially cuts Core Ultra 7 200-series desktop CPU prices by up to 25%
Nvidia
Nvidia and MediaTek may unveil jointly developed 'N1' Arm chips for Windows PCs at Computex
Arctic MX Authenticity Check system
To combat counterfeit thermal paste, Arctic updates scratch-off QR code authentication
Overclocking Arrow Lake
Intel's Core Ultra 7 265K drops to $300 across various retailers
The iStorage diskAshur DT3 encrypted HDD
'World's First' encrypted 26TB hard disk debuts with diskAshur DT3 and DT2 models
Gigabyte RTX 5060/Ti lineup
RTX 5060 launches May 19 on desktops and laptops, priced from $299 and $1,099, respectively
Linux
My week with Linux: I'm dumping Windows for Ubuntu to see how it goes
GTX 1080 Ti
Nvidia to drop CUDA support for Maxwell, Pascal, and Volta GPUs with the next major Toolkit release