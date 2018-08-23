What Is 5K Resolution? A Basic Definition

5K describes a display resolution of 5120 x 2880. Resolution explains how many pixels a display has in length x width format (the more, the better when choosing a PC monitor).
Few monitors actually have this resolution today, though Apple's 27-inch iMac offers it. LG's 27-inch Ultrafine 5K monitor also outputs at 5120 x 2880. Few games benefit from running at this high of a resolution. Unless you're a graphics professional, you can probably be satisfied with a lower resolution screen.
Common Monitor Resolutions:
|5K
|5120 x 2880
|4K
|3840 x 2160 (typical monitor resolution)4096 x 2160 (official cinema resolution)
|Ultra HD (UHD)
|3840 x 2160
|Quad HD (QHD) aka Wide Quad HD (WQHD)
|2560 x 1440
|2K
|2560 x 1440 (typical monitor resolution)2048 x 1080 (official cinema resolution)
|WUXGA
|1920 x 1200
|Full HD (FHD) aka 1080p aka HD
|1920 x 1080
|HD aka 720p
|1280 x 720
This article is part of the Tom's Hardware Glossary.
Further reading:
5K is the industry's latest way of unburdening the impatient of their money; and fostering the mentality of continual and frequent upgrades, just to "keep up with the Joneses"...