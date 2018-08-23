What Is 2K Resolution? A Basic Definition

2K is a common display resolution. Resolution explains how many pixels a display has in length x width format (the more, the better when choosing a PC monitor). 2K displays are those whose length falls in the 2,000-pixels range.

The Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI), a group of motion picture studios that creates standards for digital cinema, defines Standard DCI 2K resolution as 2048 x 1080. But monitors with this resolution are rare. More often you’ll find 2K monitors with resolutions of 2560 x 1440. However, this resolution is officially considered Quad HD (QHD). As such, many monitors claim their resolution as 2K/QHD.

There are plenty of laptops with 2K screens as well.

Common Monitor Resolutions:

