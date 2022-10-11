Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Review: Queen of the Castle

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 hype train has been building for most of 2022. After more than a year of extreme GPU prices and shortages, CEO Jensen Huang revealed key details at GTC 2022 , with a price sure to make many cry out in despair. $1,599 for the top offering from Nvidia's Ada Lovelace architecture ? Actually, that's only $100 more than the RTX 3090 at launch, and if the card can come anywhere near Nvidia's claims of 2x–4x the performance of an RTX 3090 Ti, there will undoubtedly be people willing to pay it. The RTX 4090 now sits atop the GPU benchmarks hierarchy throne, at least at 1440p and 4K. For anyone who's after the fastest possible GPU, never mind the price, it now ranks among the best graphics cards .



That's not to say the RTX 4090 represents a good value, though that can get a bit subjective. Looking just at the FPS delivered by the various GPUs per dollar spent, it ranks dead last out of 68 GPUs from the past decade. Except our standard ranking uses 1080p ultra performance, and the 4090 most decidedly is not a card designed to excel at 1080p. In fact, it's so fast that CPU bottlenecks are still a concern even when gaming at 1440p ultra. Look at 4K performance and factor in ray tracing, and you could argue it's possibly one of the best values — see what we mean about value being subjective?



Again, you'll pay dearly for the privilege of owning an RTX 4090 card, as the base model RTX 4090 Founders Edition costs $1,599 and partner cards can push the price up to $1,999. But for those who want the best, or anyone with deep enough pockets that $2,000 isn't a huge deal, this is the card you'll want to get right now, and we'd be surprised to see anything surpass it in this generation, short of a future RTX 4090 Ti.

Current Top-Tier GPU Specifications Graphics Card RTX 4090 RTX 3090 Ti RTX 3090 RTX 3080 Ti RX 6950 XT Arc A770 16GB Architecture AD102 GA102 GA102 GA102 Navi 21 ACM-G10 Process Technology TSMC 4N Samsung 8N Samsung 8N Samsung 8N TSMC N7 TSMC N6 Transistors (Billion) 76.3 28.3 28.3 28.3 26.8 21.7 Die size (mm^2) 608.4 628.4 628.4 628.4 519 406 SMs / CUs / Xe-Cores 128 84 82 80 80 32 GPU Shaders 16384 10752 10496 10240 5120 4096 Tensor Cores 512 336 328 320 N/A 512 Ray Tracing "Cores" 128 84 82 80 80 32 Boost Clock (MHz) 2520 1860 1695 1665 2310 2100 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 21 21 19.5 19 18 17.5 VRAM (GB) 24 24 24 12 16 16 VRAM Bus Width 384 384 384 384 256 256 L2 / Infinity Cache 72 6 6 6 128 16 ROPs 176 112 112 112 128 128 TMUs 512 336 328 320 320 256 TFLOPS FP32 82.6 40 35.6 34.1 23.7 17.2 TFLOPS FP16 (FP8/INT8) 661 (1321) 160 (320) 142 (285) 136 (273) 47.4 138 (275) Bandwidth (GBps) 1008 1008 936 912 576 560 TDP (watts) 450 450 350 350 335 225 Launch Date Oct 2022 Mar 2022 Sep 2020 Jun 2021 May 2022 Oct 2022 Launch Price $1,599 $1,999 $1,499 $1,199 $1,099 $349