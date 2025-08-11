Back in stock, this MSRP-priced RTX 5080 OC is the 2nd most powerful GPU available and is now just $999 for the overclocked variant

Nvidia, along with its AIB partners, released the 50-series range of graphics cards near the start of the year, with top-tier models like the RTX 5090 and 5080 being the first to hit the market, catering to the gaming audience's thirst. Keeping the same TSMC 4N node, the RTX 5080 houses the GB203 processor, along with 16GB of VRAM for playing the latest and greatest video games in high resolution. Moving up the resolution scale makes some game titles suck up the available VRAM for storing shaders and textures in memory, allowing for smoother gameplay at higher resolutions without compromising on graphical fidelity.

Announced with an MSRP price of $999.99 at launch for the Nvidia FE model and some base AIB partner boards, the RTX 5080 immediately went out of stock, with the cheapest models not returning the MSRP when new stock rolled in. The PNY GeForce RTX 5080 OC is the OC variant of PNY's stack and has slightly higher clock speeds than the base model. This GPU is now back in stock and priced at the original MSRP price of $999.99 for the PNY GeForce RTX 5080 OC graphics card.

The second most powerful Nvidia Blackwell GPU available currently, PNY's AIB variant features 16GB of the fastest GDDR7 VRAM using a 256-bit memory bus, which allows a memory bandwidth of 960GB/s. An increase in shader cores means the RTX 5080 rocks 10,752 CUDA cores, at a base clock of 2.3GHz, with the ability to boost to clock speeds to 2.62GHz.

The RTX 5080 has a small generational uplift over the previous generation in pure rasterization, with more gains in ray-tracing and DLSS 4 integration. You can see our testing results from our review of the RTX 5080, where we focus on gaming at higher resolutions such as 4K for this high-end graphics card.

Second only to the RTX 5090 and RTX 4090, the RTX 5080 is a competent GPU for high-end gaming PC setups, but it does come at a price. The RX 5080 demands a powerful PSU and more importantly is very expensive. Even at MSRP, or below MSRP for an OC variant, a $1000 dollar graphics card is a huge outlay. But, if you want to run high resolution monitors at 4K with high refresh rates on Ultra settings, then you want a GPU with power similar to the RTX 5080.

