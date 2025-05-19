Asus adds the RTX 5060 to its gaming laptop lineup, tweaks TUF A14 with better cooling

Asus's gaming laptops aren't seeing major refreshes at Computex, but they're being bumped to some of Nvidia's latest laptop silicon. At the Taipei tradeshow, the company is adding the RTX 5060 to a number of its existing laptops, including the ROG Strix G16, the Zephyrus G14, and the TUF Gaming F16, A16, and A18.



The TUF A14 (a laptop we mostly liked when we tested it ) is getting a slight change. Asus says the laptop’s total system wattage is now up to 130W in manual mode (35 for the CPU, 95W for the GPU), but from what I can see on Asus’ product page, the laptop was already able to achieve this. But perhaps it was in a different power mode, as Asus expressly states the 130W number will now be achievable in Manual Mode.

The company has also added an air intake through the keyboard, which we’re told both improves cooling and helps lower the keyboard’s surface temperature for more comfortable gaming.

In the Strix G16, you'll be able to get configurations with up to an Intel Core i7-14650HX or AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX. On the Intel side, that's aging silicon compared to the more recent Core Ultra Series 2 chips, though 14th Gen processors are still solid options for gaming. On the AMD side, older silicon is being used in conjunction with the RTX 5070 Ti, which can be matched with the 9955HX or the older 8940 HX.



Both 5060 Strix models come with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, and 1920 x 1200 screens (the Intel version runs at 144 Hz, the AMD model at 165 Hz), though the Intel version has Wi-Fi 7 while AMD's uses Wi-Fi 6E. The Intel model will be $1,499.99 at Amazon, while Walmart will carry the AMD version for $1,599.99.

The Zephyrus makes a more natural home for the 5060, with its limited TGP that goes up to 110W. For $1,799.99 at Best Buy, Asus will sell a model with the RTX 5060, a last-gen AMD Ryzen AI 9 270, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. The company is also keeping around the existing model with a Ryzen 9 8945HS and RTX 5060 for $1,599.99, though you'll be able to go all the way up to an RTX 5080. (With the limited TGP, though, the 5080 is probably overkill here.)

It's least surprising to see the 5060 in the suite of TUF gaming PCs, which are typically aimed at the more budget-conscious section of the market. Like the Strix G16, the TUF Gaming F16 uses 14th Gen Intel Core processors with the 5060, and uses a 1920 x 1080, 165 Hz display. It will start at $1,539.99 at Best Buy in early June. The A18, a larger model powered by a last-gen AMD Ryzen 7 260, will be $1,599.99 at Costco and is expected to ship in August.

In materials sent to the press, Asus suggested that the RTX 5070 Ti is a sweet spot on models that have it, particularly the Strix and the Zephyrus, with it being a strong upgrade over the RTX 40-series. They're expensive, but they're not RTX 5090 or 5080-series expensive.

Asus' other big gaming announcement is the ROG Bulwark, a dock designed for the ROG Ally gaming handheld, though there's no reason it couldn't work with phones, laptops, or other companies' handhelds. The dock features an adjustable stand to hold an Ally or other device at any angle between 0 and 90 degrees.



Ports on the Bulwark consist of a 3.5 mm headphone jack, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) Type-A ports, Ethernet, HDMI 2.1, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports (10 GBps), one of which is used to connect your device to the dock with an included 90-degree USB-C cable. The system can output up to 4K at 144 Hz with either the ROG Ally or ROG Ally X.



Pricing and release date information weren't made immediately available for the Bulwark.