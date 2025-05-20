Razer unveils new Blade 14 laptop with Nvidia RTX 50 series GPUs and 3K 120Hz OLED display

At Computex 2025, Razer has taken the covers off its brand new Razer Blade 14, the company's thinnest-ever 14-inch laptop. Available in different configurations, the new Blade 14 includes Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5060 or 5070 laptop GPUs, paired with AMD's Ryzen AI 9 365 processor.

Razer says it has fully redesigned the Blade 14, creating the company's thinnest-ever laptop, measuring just 15.7mm at its slimmest points. The Blade 14 weighs in at just 1.63 kg, too, and is milled from a single block of T6-grade aluminum.

Despite the small form factor, Razer has employed new "Thermal Hood" design, paired with a large vapor chamber. The company claims that this will provide "ample ventilation and additional thermal headroom for maximum operating performance," thanks to better heat management and airflow.

The new Blade 14's battery life is rated for up to 11 hours of on-screen time, thanks to a 72 Whr battery. The thin-and-light also offers ample connectivity options, like two USB 4 (Type-C) connectors, HDMI 2.1, Bluetooth 5.4, and Wi-Fi 7.

(Image credit: Razer)

Under the hood, the new Blade 14 comes with Nvidia's latest 50 series mobile chips, with RTX 5060 and RTX 5070 flavors. Both mobile GPUs possess a TGP of 100W, with an additional 15W "Dynamic boost"

That means any prospective buyers will get all the benefits of the Nvidia Blackwell architecture, as well as DLSS 4's multi-frame generation.

That's paired with AMD's Ryzen AI 9 365 processor, which sports 10 cores and 20 threads, and possesses a 2 GHZ base clock, which can be boosted up to 5 GHz in optimal conditions. RAM is not user-upgradable, and can be configured between 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of LPDDR5X at 8000 MHz.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That all powers a 14-inch, three layer OLED display running at 2880 x 1800. The panel supports Nvidia G-Sync and has a refresh rate of 120Hz, as well as a 0.2ms response time. The display also offers a 1M:1 contrast ratio and wide 100% DCI-P3 color coverage.

Whether all that will be enough to knock the Asus TUF Gaming A14 off its perch as the top 14-inch model in our best gaming laptop rundown remains to be seen.

As mentioned, Razer is also adding an RTX 5060 option to its Razer Blade 16, paired with the same processor and RAM options as the Blade 14. However, the display differs, instead sporting a QHD+ 240 Hz OLED display.

If you were wondering where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060, it launched yesterday along with the long-awaited driver, which has precluded reviews and testing ahead of release. While carefully controlled previews of the 5060 point to performance gains of up to 25% over the 4060, real-world performance is yet to be established.

Prices for the Blade 14 start at $2,299.99 for the RTX 5060 model. The 5070 version is $2,699, and you can also spec up to 2TB of SSD storage.