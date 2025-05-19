MSI unveils EdgeXpert MS-C931 desktop AI supercomputer powered by Nvidia DGX Spark

MSI has unveiled its new EdgeXpert MS-C931 desktop AI supercomputer, powered by Nvidia's DGX Spark platform at Computex 2025.

As was previously revealed, MSI's new EdgeXpert MS-C931 features the Nvidia GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, capable of 1,000 AI TOPS FP4 performance.

The MS-C931 also features ConnectX 7 networking and 128GB of unified LPDDR5x memory, offering support for large language models.

The MS-C931 is designed for AI developers and researchers, with practical applications in education, finance, and healthcare.

The Nvidia GB10 carries the 'superchip' moniker, sporting the latest-generation Blackwell CUDA cores, fifth-generation Tensor Cores, connected by Nvidia's NVLink-C2C chip-to-chip interconnect to an Nvidia Grace CPU with 20 Arm architecture efficiency cores.

MSI says the NVL-C2C technology offers a "seamless" CPU+GPU memory model, with up to five times the bandwidth of PCIe 5.0. The MS-C931 weighs in at just 1.2kg, measuring 151mm x 151mm x 52 mm.

MSI's MS-C931's connectivity features 4x USB 3.2 Type C ports, a 10GbE RJ-45 connector, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3. Storage configurations include either 1 or 4TB of NVMe M.2 storage with self-encryption, and on board, you get Nvidia's DGX OS.

MSI's system, like all GB10 systems, can run up to 200-billion-parameter large language models, or up to 405-billion-parameter models when using two devices connected via Nvidia Connect X.

The MSI EdgeXpert MS-C931 is available to pre-order now, but you'll have to contact MSI directly if you're interested in buying one.

At Computex, MSI also unveiled a new 500 Hz QD-OLED monitor with AI that can detect human eyes to power down when you're not looking at it, to prevent burn-in.

