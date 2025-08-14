HP's new Omen 35L comes in a 'Stealth' edition for people who hate RGB — and the Omen Max 45L got refreshed, too

HP is revamping its Omen gaming desktop lineup, refreshing both its 35- and 45-liter chassis with slightly new design choices and updated components. The announcement is being made in tandem with HP and AMD's Level Reforge event in Los Angeles.

These are both iterations of HP's existing desktops. The Omen Max 45L is focusing on adjustments for cooling, while the Omen 35L is getting an RGB-free "Stealth" model.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 HP Omen 35L HP Omen 35L Stealth HP Omen Max 45L CPU Up to AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D or Intel Core i7-14700F Up to AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D or Intel Core i7-14700F Up to AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 RAM Up to 128GB Kingston Fury DDR5-5200 (4 x 32GB) Up to 64GB DDR5-5600 (2 x 32GB) Up to 128GB Kingston Fury DDR5-5200 (4 x 32GB) Storage Up to 128GB Kingston Fury DDR5-5200 (4 x 32GB) Up to 128GB Kingston Fury DDR5-5200 (4 x 32GB) Up to 2TB PCie Gen 5 NVMe M.2 SSD Cooling 240 mm liquid CPU cooler (aRGB or LCD), 2x 140 mm aRGB front fans, 120 mm aRGB rear fan Up to 240mm liquid CPU cooler, 2x 140 mm front gans, 120 mm rear fan, 2x 120x25mm optional top fans 360 mm LCD liquid CPU cooler, 3x 120mm aRGB front fans, 120 mm rear fan PSU Up to 1200 W Cybenetics Gold, ATX 3.1, fully modular Up to 1200 W Cybenetics Gold, ATX 3.1, fully modular Up to 1200 W Cybenetics Gold, ATX 3.1, fully modular Connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Up to Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Up to Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 410 x 408 x 210 mm 410 x 408 x 210 mm 555 x 470 x 204 mm Starting Price $1,499 $1,499 Not yet announced Availability October 2025 October 2025 December

All three of the systems include a wide variety of component choices. Both the 35L and its Stealth variant use either 14th Gen Intel Core processors or a choice or Ryzen 9 9900X3D up through Ryzen 9 9950X3D. The Max 45L sticks to just the Ryzen 9 9700X and above. Both the 35L and 45L go up to 128GB of RAM, though for some reason the Stealth maxes out at 64GB (and the spec sheet doesn't promise the same Kingston Fury models).

Like CPUs, the systems include a range of GPUs. While they all top out at the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090, the 35L starts with an RTX 5050, the RTX 35L Stealth begins with an RTX 5060, and the 45L's lowest option is an RTX 5070.

The 45L and 35L both take advantage of a new LCD screen on the liquid cooler (it's optional on the 35L). All three models can also be outfitted with up to a massive 1200W ATX 3.1 power supply (fully modular).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

HP separating the 35L Stealth into a new model is an interesting choice. RGB lighting clearly isn't going anywhere, and you could already get a 35L with a metal side panel and shut the RGB off. But offering this separately suggests the company sees some sort of addressable market that would be drawn to its desktops specifically because of that option.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Omen 45L looks largely the same, but it has a few changes to improve cooling. A newly designed airflow path should allow for up to a 2-degree Celsius drop in GPU temperatures, and HP has increased the height of the feet to let more air flow under the system. As usual, the 45L has its radiator for the CPU cooler in a separate chamber to avoid sucking in hot air.

Outside of its desktops, HP is refreshing its Omen 16 gaming laptop, adding support for an RTX 5070 Ti mobile GPU. The company also announced a suite of new HyperX accessories, including a microphone, headsets, and an RGB base station.

New HyperX headsets and mics

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The HyperX Cloud Alpha 2 Wireless Headset flagship is expected to land in August, with up to 250 hours of battery life over 2.4 GHz, multi-device, 53 mm dual-chamber drivers, and an RGB Base Station controller with a dial and six programmable buttons. The headset certainly seems feature-packed, but it should be given its $299 asking price.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

For those who can live without the Base Station, there’s a new HyperX Cloud Flight 2, available in both standard and licensed Xbox versions, with RGB panels behind removable ear cup plates, and a more nebulous “long battery life” claim from HP / HyperX. The HyperX Cloud Flight 2 is expected to be available in October for $129, with the Xbox model coming in December for $139.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There are also a pair of new gaming mics, at opposite ends of the spectrum. A high-end XLR and USB FlipCast aims for “broadcast-quality sound,” tap-to-mute, and a multifunction dial is promised this month for $229. And a $59 USB HyperX SoloCast 2 mic has a nice weighted base with tilt functionality, plus built-in anti-shock design, and a foam pop filter. It is also expected to arrive this month.