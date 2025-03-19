Nvidia unveils DGX Station workstation PCs with GB300 Blackwell Ultra inside

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia on Tuesday introduced its DGX Station workstation platform that packs its upcoming GB300 Desktop Superchip that combines a Grace CPU with a Blackwell GPU for AI. The machine is aimed at software developers, researchers, and data scientists and will be available later this year from various workstation OEMs. 

Nvidia's DGX station workstation platform carries the GB300 Desktop Superchip (the first mention of a desktop-grade 'Superchip' that we see) that comprises a Grace CPU that connects using NVLink C2C interface with Nvidia's Blackwell Ultra GPU (which comes in an SXM form-factor) featuring the latest-generation Tensor Cores with enhanced FP4 precision. The machine is set to feature 784 GB of unified memory between the CPU's LPDDR5X and GPU's HBM3E, which will be handy for AI workloads. 

By launching its DGX Station based on the GB300 Desktop Superchip platform as well as the DGX Spark powered by the GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, Nvidia sets the stage for its Arm-based desktop workstation platforms that will be aimed at broader market segments beyond data scientists, researchers, and software developers. 

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia has yet to disclose the 'Desktop Superchip' specifications. For now, it is reasonable to assume that the company calls 'Desktop Superchip' a combination of Grace CPU and Blackwell Ultra GPU components in configurations optimized for desktop PCs. In particular, we are talking about power consumption. Speaking of which, the motherboard has regular ATX + EPS12V power connectors for the CPU and other components and three 12V-2×6 (H++) connectors that can theoretically deliver up to 1800W to the GPU. 

In addition, the motherboard has three PCIe x16 slots for add-in-boards, three M.2 slots for SSDs, audio connectors, and USB connectors. 

For connectivity, DGX Station is equipped with Nvidia's ConnectX-8 SuperNIC, a networking component that supports speeds of up to 800 Gb/s to link multiple DGX Stations for collaborative AI projects. The high-speed networking also ensures smooth scaling for users working with extensive AI models or distributed computing tasks. 

Nvidia didn't disclose the recommended pricing of its DGX Station, which will be sold by Asus, Boxx, Dell, HP, Lambda, Lenovo, and Supermicro. Keeping in mind that each compute GPU in an SXM form factor costs tens of thousands of dollars, the DGX Station will likely cost a five-digit sum.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Silicon Mage
    I'm here from the future to tell you that Scalpers immediately snap these up within 5 minutes of release and resell them for the price of a house.

    More than a few gamers buy these to complete their "Dream Builds" so they can run their games at >1000fps.
    Reply
