Nvidia's first CPU+GPU chips come to AI workstation desktop PCs — Grace Hopper Superchip systems start at $41,500

Although Nvidia's flagship CPU, GPU, is intended for data centers and AI, GPTshop.ai sells the GH200 as part of a desktop computer. Anyone can now access Nvidia's Grace CPU and Hopper GPU, provided they have at least $41,500 to afford the base model of the GH200 desktop.

A GH200-powered desktop on paper looks completely overkill. The Grace CPU half of GH200 has 72 cores and comes with 480GB of LPDDR5X memory, which isn't quite as much as the 1TB you can install on Threadripper 7000, but it's still a respectable amount. The show's real star is the Hopper-based H200 chip, which measures a massive 814mm2 and has 16,896 CUDA cores. Interestingly, GPTshop.ai offers both the HBM3 version of GH200 and the newer HBM3e version, including more VRAM.

The desktop also features Noctua fans and cooling. It has optional add-ons like Nvidia's Bluefield-3 and ConnectX-7 networking cards, 8TB SSDs, 30TB HDDs, mouse and keyboard, and even an RTX 4060, presumably for graphics output or access to ray tracing, which is one of the few features that Hopper doesn't support. Your only option for OS is an Ubuntu server; Windows isn't a great operating system for Arm CPUs, let alone an Arm data center CPU.

Image 1 of 3 GH200 desktop (Image credit: GPTshop.ai ) GH200 desktop (Image credit: GPTshop.ai ) GH200 desktop (Image credit: GPTshop.ai )

Regarding performance for this GH200-equipped desktop, we can be confident that its CPU is quite potent. Linux-focused publication Phoronix tested the desktop's Grace CPU in various workloads. Although Grace was slower on average than top-end chips from Intel and AMD, it won more benchmarks than any other chip: 15 against Emerald Rapids and 13 against Bergamo and Genoa, out of 23 benchmarks.

Meanwhile, we can't be sure of how well the H200 half of the device will perform as the Phoronix review didn't test the GPU. Still, the chip's on-paper specifications strongly imply it's a heavy hitter, which isn't surprising since there's so much demand for H200 (and pretty much every AI-capable GPU these days, for that matter).

Although $50,000 is certainly no small amount of change for a desktop, it would seem a decent deal, considering the H100, the predecessor of the H200, goes for $40,000 on its own. For $50,000, getting a faster GPU plus a top-end server CPU all inside a prebuilt desktop sounds like a pretty good deal.