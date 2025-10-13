Next-gen MRAM breakthrough can flip bits at SRAM-rivalling speeds with low power consumption — researchers claim true next-gen breakthrough using Tungsten layer

News
By published

Technology is compatible with existing semiconductor manufacturing methods.

MRAM breakthrough
(Image credit: NYCU)

A cross-institutional research team has published a paper where a breakthrough in (MRAM) development is detailed. According to a blog post published by Taiwan’s National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU), which spearheaded the efforts, they have managed to overcome a major challenge that hampered the development and adoption of this kind of non-volatile memory. The researchers claim that their spin–orbit torque magnetic random-access memory (SOT-MRAM) is a true next-gen breakthrough as it offers ~1ns switching speeds, and data retention exceeding 10 years, among its multitude of attractions.

MRAM breakthrough

(Image credit: NYCU)

Tungsten layer

The key advance presented in the recently published paper is the introduction of a tungsten layer to generate the spin currents. Specifically, the team managed to stabilize the rare beta-phase of Tungsten, which is crucial for increased performance – and will be even more important for eventual mass production of SOT-MRAM devices.

Last year, we noted that NYCU’s SOT-MRAM was capable of latencies up to 10ns. Now it has been improved to ~1ns, rivaling SRAM, reveals testing of a 64kb array the scientists built. For further context, that is slightly faster than DRAM (DDR5 has latency around 14ms) and considerably faster than 3D TLC NAND (which has read latencies between 50 and 100 microseconds).

Don’t forget, though, that this new SOT-MRAM brings the benefits of non-volatility. Other trumpeted advances delivered by the latest SOT-MRAM device demo were:

  • Ultrafast switching speeds (as fast as one nanosecond)
  • Data retention exceeding 10 years
  • A tunneling magnetoresistance of 146%
  • Low power consumption, suitable for energy-critical applications
Image 1 of 2
MRAM breakthrough
(Image credit: NYCU)

Cobalt too

The research paper reveals that “the insertion of thin layers of cobalt can be used to stabilize β-tungsten under back-end-of-line-compatible thermal conditions.” With the new composite layers, the SOT-MRAM was tested to withstand extreme temperatures (up to 400 °C) for 10 hours, and even 700 °C for 30 mins.

Deliverability and applications

With TSMC scientists among the collaborators, it isn’t surprising to hear that these new SOT-MRAM devices are being designed for large-scale integration under existing semiconductor industry-compatible processes. Almost inevitably, the SOT-MRAM is now being pitched at the AI data center market, as well as low-power computing applications at the edge, where speed and non-volatility will also help spur adoption.

Google Preferred Source

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.

See more RAM News
Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • cyrusfox
    Any word on density here? Where are they hoping to disrupt in the current memory hierarchy? The performance and nonvolatile is great, Optane also had that(Although not this fast), issue is price per bit, economy of scales to overcome, and market to adopt and disrupt.

    With this having SRAM like performance one would think direct chip attach. As only 56kb has been built, seems a bit far off before it can disrupt much of anything.
    Reply
  • yearswithgpu
    Oh hey look, another "we're going to get flying cars" type of overhyped piece a tech.

    Wake me up when Industry actually FIXES the gen 4,5 SSD heat spike problems other than pasting thermal paste everywhere.
    Reply
  • kerberos_20
    yearswithgpu said:
    Oh hey look, another "we're going to get flying cars" type of overhyped piece a tech.

    Wake me up when Industry actually FIXES the gen 4,5 SSD heat spike problems other than pasting thermal paste everywhere.
    that ARM/ARC processor (storage controller with multiple cores) does alot of processing, which translates into more power draw = more heat, same goes for NAND chips
    Reply
  • yearswithgpu
    kerberos_20 said:
    that ARM/ARC processor (storage controller with multiple cores) does alot of processing, which translates into more power draw = more heat, same goes for NAND chips

    I don't like when my overpriced SSD magically jumps to 65c'ish just because I'm using my laptop quite regularly and stays there for about 2mins.

    Big tech does not like being criticized and ruin everyone else's daily lives and comments like yours are what Big tech wants. Excuse everything, finding a potential but fake reasoning.

    Just my two cents no offense included towards to you
    Reply