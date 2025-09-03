ASML and SK hynix assemble industry-first 'commercial' High-NA EUV system at fab in South Korea

Initially for R&D use, until later this decade where it will transition to production

(Image credit: ASML)

SK hynix and ASML early on Wednesday announced that they had assembled the industry's first Twinscan NXE:5200B High-NA EUV lithography system at the company's fab M16 in Icheon, South Korea. The device will initially serve as a development vehicle for next-generation process technologies, but eventually it will be used for mass production of DRAM using leading-edge process technologies a few years down the line.

For SK hynix, the assembly of one of the industry's first Twinscan NXE:5200B EUV system with 0.55 numerical aperture optics means that it leaps ahead of its arch-rivals Micron and Samsung as well as the vast majority of companies across the broad semiconductor industry, many of which still must adopt existing EUV systems with a 0.33 numerical aperture.

ASML's Twinscan EXE:5200N with a 0.55 NA lens achieves 8nm resolution — compared to 13nm on current Low-NA EUV tools — enabling 1.7 times smaller transistors and 2.9 times higher transistor density in a single exposure. While Low-NA tools can match this with costly multi-patterning, High-NA EUV simplifies lithography steps, albeit at the cost of new technical challenges.

"High-NA EUV is a critical technology that opens the next chapter of the semiconductor industry," said Kim Byeong-Chan, ASML’s head of customer team. "ASML will closely collaborate with SK hynix to bring forward the innovation of the next-generation memory."

  • thestryker
    Seems like this does confirm ASML changed something with the 5200 series before shipping as it has a "B" suffix. It will be interesting to see how many High-NA machines ASML ends up shipping this year when the final numbers are released.
