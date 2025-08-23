AMD unleashes the power of mobile Fire Range chips on a desktop PC motherboard — Ryzen 9 9955HX and Ryzen 9 9955HX3D debut on Aoostar board

What's better than a motherboard with a soldered high-end mobile AMD Ryzen CPU?

Tianba&#039;s MOTD mATX motherboard with Ryzen 9 9955HX and 9955HX3D
(Image credit: Tianba / Future)

When we talk about mobile chips, it's usually within the confines of a laptop chassis, or something like a gaming handheld. Very rarely does a SoC break free of its portable enclosure, but when it does, it's seldom as interesting as this. Tianba (via momomo_us), a Chinese PC hardware brand owned by Aoostar, has just unveiled its new MoDT (mobile on desktop) motherboards, which feature top-of-the-line mobile CPUs designed for use in a tower configuration. It comes in two options: either a Ryzen 9 9955HX or a 9955HX3D—the flagship mobile gaming CPU from AMD right now.

For some context, yes; desktop motherboards equipped with mobile processors (meant initially for laptops) are a thing, and they're pretty common in China. The appeal of such a setup largely boils down to the cost savings of a mobile chip. Moreover, any processor in a laptop is usually thermally constrained, even with the most extravagant cooling, so giving it the proper desktop treatment with an air or liquid cooler will unlock the full potential of the SKU.

Tianba's AMD Ryzen 9 9000-series MoDT motherboard

(Image credit: Tianba)

There's a full-length x16 PCIe 5.0 slot for the GPU, along with two Gen5x4 M.2 slots for the SSDs. The motherboard supports dual-channel memory with its two DIMM slots, and Tianba is advertising a vapor chamber heatsink with "strong heat dissipation." More importantly, there's a 10-phase VRM which puts this motherboard in line with most midrange B650s you can get off the shelf. The company did not provide further details on the connectivity, so we are unsure how many fan or RGB headers are onboard.

Returning to the chip options for this, the Ryzen 9 9955HX and 9995HX3D are essentially identical, apart from the 3D V-Cache found in the latter. They're 16-core, 32-thread CPUs with 54W TDPs and boost clocks of up to 5.4GHz. The main difference lies in the amount of cache, as the 995HX3D features 144 MB of L3 cache, while the 9955HX has only half of that at 72 MB. But even that's plenty, as in most tasks, these chips will be neck-and-neck with each other while comfortably beating every other gaming CPU.

AMD Fire Range

(Image credit: AMD)

This isn't even the first time we've seen an X3D processor make it to the MoDT platform, as Minisfoum launched an ITX motherboard featuring the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D just this year. Previously, we had Raptor Lake SKUs in this form factor, and even major system integrators like Lenovo and Asus have ventured into this market with desktop pre-built systems powered by mobile chips.

Tianba has priced its new MoDT motherboard at 3,799 Yuan, or $530 USD, and that's for the 9955HX version. The 9955HX3D model will cost you 4,799 Yuan, which translates to approximately $670 USD. If we examine the desktop counterparts for these chips, you'll save a considerable amount. The Ryzen 9 9950X launched at $649, but you can now find it for as low as $434. Meanwhile, the 9950X3D's suggested retail price is $699, and it typically remains at or around that price.

Add to this a decent B650 motherboard, such as the MSI Tomahawk, which costs around $200, and you're already surpassing the price of Tianba's MoDT offerings. Of course, they are mobile chips at the end of the day—even with all the cooling and power in the world, the desktop counterpart will be faster—but not everyone needs that kind of performance and would rather settle for a bundle that's close enough.

  • bit_user
    Cost savings are one reason to use BGA processors in a desktop, but I think the most compelling reason is that many laptop SoCs are power-optimized much more than their desktop counterparts. This makes them a win for cool & quiet computing, as long as they can be fitted with a sufficiently large heatsink.

    According to Phoronix' recent testing, Framework's Ryzen AI Max draws a mere 12.9W from the wall, at idle. By desktop standards, that's very impressive for a machine of such power.
    https://www.phoronix.com/review/framework-desktop-power
  • -Fran-
    At those prices, these are an absolute bargain. That's a lot of CPU with a decent platform to come with. Specially the X3D model.

    Nice.

    Regards.
