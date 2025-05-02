Gaming desktop with a mobile CPU — Asus tries a different approach with the TUF Gaming T500

Asus has announced the new TUF Gaming T500 desktop, a small form factor PC for gamers. Unlike most traditional desktops, this compact PC is built around Intel’s mobile-class CPUs. Per the product page, the T500 can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7‑13620H, a 13th‑gen H‑series laptop chip with 6 performance, 4 efficiency cores, 16 threads, and boost clock speeds of 4.9GHz.

Asus claims that the T500 delivers “desktop-level gaming performance with much lower temperatures " by using this mobile CPU in a desktop chassis. That’s understandable, as laptop processors often run hot due to the cramped thermal constraints of a laptop chassis. However, heat should be far less of a concern in a full-sized desktop tower with better airflow and cooling potential.

On that note, the chassis features a rugged industrial design accented by RGB lighting on the front and offers users the choice between a tempered glass or solid side panel. Asus has equipped a custom air cooling setup for the mobile CPU, including a heatsink with a 90 mm fan and three heat pipes running across the processor. Based on its design, the cooler appears capable of keeping temperatures in check and maintaining high performance without thermal throttling.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus)

The T500 is also available with a lower-tiered Core i5-13420H, an octa-core laptop CPU. As for the graphics, Asus quotes up to Nvidia RTX 50‑series graphics with the highest configuration, including a desktop dual-fan RTX 5060 Ti with 16GB of VRAM. The desktop will also be available with an RTX 5060 8GB, RTX 4060 8GB, or an RTX 3050 6GB.

The system has 16GB of DDR5 SO-DIMM memory at 5200 MT/s, but it can be upgraded to 64GB. For storage, there is the option of either a 512GB or 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD along with a secondary M.2 slot, giving the option of adding a second SSD.

In terms of connectivity, the front I/O includes a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports plus an audio jack, while the rear panel offers four USB 2.0 Type-A ports, 7.1 analog audio jacks, DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 1.4 video outputs, and a Gigabit Ethernet jack. Wireless networking is handled by Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4. A 500-watt 80+ Platinum power supply comes pre-installed, while the base system comes with a 330-watt unit.

The TUF Gaming T500's use of a laptop CPU in a desktop setup follows the growing trend of smaller, more power-efficient gaming PCs. This design could be a good fit for gamers who want a compact build or lower power usage. However, those chasing top-tier CPU performance might find the mobile chip doesn't quite match high-end desktop processors. Asus hasn't confirmed pricing or availability yet, but the official product page lists the desktop at $1,299.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.