OneXPlayer G1 handheld gaming device packs up to a Strix Point or Arrow Lake-H processor — Top model has 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage for $1,539
The GPD Win Mini faces a serious rival.
OneXPlayer has announced a flexible new high-performance device operating as a console or a laptop; whatever suits your niche, and starting at $899. The OneXPlayer G1 is outfitted with the latest processors from Intel and AMD, up to 64GB of memory, and 4TB of storage. Crowdfunding for the G1 is live on Indiegogo and anyone who supports the campaign within the first four days (96 hours) will receive a complimentary protective case.
In terms of specifications, the OneXPlayer G1 is available in a handful of configurations; Strix Point, Arrow Lake-H, and Hawk Point. The top-tier configuration features the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, powered by 12 Zen 5 (four Zen 5 + eight Zen 5c) coupled with the RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 890M packing 16 Compute Units (CUs).
Down the stack, Arrow Lake-H is a surprising entry with the recently announced Core Ultra 7 255H having 16 cores (six P + eight E + two LPE) and the Arc 140T; reportedly scoring 4,060 points in 3DMark (likely Time Spy) per OneXPlayer. This puts it ahead of the Arc 140V that's present on Lunar Lake but let's wait for independent testing before we jump to a conclusion. Lastly, the Hawk Point-based Ryzen 7 8840U offers eight Zen 4 cores alongside the Radeon 780M with eight CUs.
In terms of pricing, the G1 starts at $899 featuring the Ryzen 7 8840U, 32GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD. At the top of the stack, the $1,539 variant comes decked out with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, 64GB of RAM, and 4TB of storage.
|OneXPlayer G1 APU/CPU
|Architecture
|Memory
|Storage
|Price
|Ryzen 7 8840U
|Hawk Point
|32GB
|1TB
|$899
|Core Ultra 7 255H
|Arrow Lake-H
|32GB
|1TB
|$1,099
|Ryzen 9 HX 370
|Strix Point
|32GB
|1TB
|$1,199
|Ryzen 9 HX 370
|Strix Point
|32GB
|2TB
|$1,299
|Ryzen 9 HX 370
|Strix Point
|64GB
|4TB
|$1,539
The display utilizes an 8.8-inch, 2.5K panel running at 144 Hz. The G1's chassis is CNC-crafted from Aircraft-grade Aluminium coming in at just 900g. OneXPlayer has equipped the G1 with a detachable keyboard and a trackpad for productivity. On removal, you're greeted by a built-in controller setup in juxtaposition with a mini-keyboard at the bottom that likely accepts capacitive input.
The installed triggers are linear, but the specifications do not clarify if the joysticks utilize hall-effect technology. If you want more from the machine, the G1 offers OCuLink and USB4 ports to attach an external GPU and USB Type-A ports for connectivity.
The OneXPlayer G1 is now available for crowdfunding at Indiegogo. Please be aware that supporting crowdfunding campaigns is akin to an investment, rather than simply purchasing a product. If you're there in Las Vegas and interested in the G1, check it out in person at the LVCC, South Hall 1-31145 booth.
