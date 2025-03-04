AMD's mobile X3D chips come to desktops — Minisforum's $599 MoDT debuts with Ryzen 9 7945HX3D

This tiny motherboard could pack a punch.

Minisforum BD790i X3D motherboard
(Image credit: Minisforum)

Mini-PC maker Minisforum just launched a gaming motherboard dubbed the BD790i X3D, and it sports a mobile X3D chip. The motherboard comes in an ITX form factor and is powered by a Dragon Range AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D; it will also have two SODIMM slots that accept DDR5-5200 RAM up to 96GB and two M.2 2280 PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe SSD that can give it a total capacity of 4TB. More importantly, it seems that the motherboard also comes equipped with a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, similar to what you find on the Minisforum BD770i, although the Minisforum website does not specifically say that. This opens the door to using powerful desktop graphics cards.

Motherboard

BD790i X3D

Form Factor

ITX

CPU

AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D, 16C/32T

TDP

100W

GPU

Integrated AMD Radeon 610M

Memory

DDR5-5200 Dual Channel 2x SODIMM up to 96GB

Storage

2x M.2 2280 PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe SSD up to 4TB

Wireless Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3

Headers and Connectors

1x 24-pin main power connector, 1x 8-pin +12V CPU power connector, 1x 4-pin CPU fan header, 2x 4-pin SYS fan header, 1x system panel header, 1x front panel audio header (F_AUDIO), 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 header

Video Output

1x HDMI 2.1 FRL x1 (Up to 8K@60/4K@120), 1x DP1.4 (Up to 8K@60/4K@120)

Audio Output

1x HDMI, 1x Line Out

Audio Input

1x Line In, 1x Mic In

I/O Ports

1x RJ45 2.5 Gigabit LAN, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (Alt DP), 1x CLR COMS

Recommended Power Supply

ATX Power (>200W)

OS Support

Windows 11

Another interesting thing we found with the BD790i X3D is the massive heatsink that comes with it, which covers nearly 80% of the motherboard surface. The heatsink is topped a single 12cm fan, which should provide better, quieter cooling than in laptops specced with this processor. It also has a smaller active SSD cooler, ensuring your system can maintain PCIe 5.0 transfer speeds even after hours of using it. This cooling configuration could help the entire motherboard run at a lower temperature even while under heavy load, and even help reduce fan noise.

If you choose to skip putting a discrete GPU on the motherboard, the 7945HX3D CPU has an integrated Radeon 610M GPU. While this is no powerhouse, it should be more than enough for you to run older retro titles and competitive games that focus on system performance over image quality. It’s also equipped with DP 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (Alt DP) ports, allowing you to have a triple-monitor setup for the ultimate in productivity even if you don’t have dedicated graphics yet.

Minisforum BD790i X3D ITX motherboard

(Image credit: Minisforum)

Although you’re not getting the latest Fire Range 9955HX3D CPU with the BD790i X3D, the 7945HX3D is still a respectably fast processor. It might feel a bit expensive, though, at $599, especially as you could get an AM5 motherboard for about $150 and the 7800X3D for around $450. Still, the smaller profile of Minisforum’s custom-designed heatsink and the lower TDP of the mobile X3D chip should be enough to entice users who prefer a more compact system over raw horsepower and the desktop footprint that usually means.

Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • usertests
    It might feel a bit expensive, though, at $599, especially as you could get an AM5 motherboard for about $150 and the 7800X3D for around $450.
    You're getting a 16-core with similar gaming performance (when the correct cores are used).
    Reply
  • evdjj3j
    usertests said:
    You're getting a 16-core with similar gaming performance (when the correct cores are used).
    I thought what the author said was weird too because it seems like a good deal to me.
    Reply
  • KyaraM
    Using the non-X3D version of this board (well, the SE version without fan and "only" PCIe 4.0 for the SSDs; GPU slot is still 5.0) in a media PC, has cost me me 140€ less. Works really well.
    Reply
  • Notton
    The only downside is the 5200 SODIMM, which might not OC to 6000. The ideal speed for Ryzen. From what I've seen the other variants of this mobo can do 5600.
    Reply
  • Moores_Ghost
    They launched this chip in 2023. Where were you?
    My current laptop runs an R9 7940HX, the non 3D version. It's from last year, pre 9000 series and guess what!? The 9955HX3D was launched LAST year.
    Why is this article an article? The sponsor paid for it is NOT a good answer.
    Please, get back to the cutting edge.
    Reply
  • kerberos_20
    Moores_Ghost said:
    They launched this chip in 2023. Where were you?
    My current laptop runs an R9 7940HX, the non 3D version. It's from last year, pre 9000 series and guess what!? The 9955HX3D was launched LAST year.
    Why is this article an article? The sponsor paid for it is NOT a good answer.
    Please, get back to the cutting edge.
    but this is desktop mainboard
    Reply
