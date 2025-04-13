Asus launches the flagship ROG Crosshair X870E Extreme, starting at $1,400
The king of the castle is here.
Asus has finally unveiled the ROG Crosshair X870E Extreme motherboard, standing as their flagship offering for the AM5 platform. The motherboard was showcased by Tony Yu at an ROG event held in China yesterday, and is set to launch in late April, priced at 9,999 Chinese Yuan, or around $1,400.
Positioned at the top of Asus' motherboard stack, the X870E Extreme offers a dual-Ethernet setup with two USB4 40 Gbps ports, support for Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, three PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots, alongside two PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion slots, just to name a few. ROG's top-tier motherboards are divided into two camps: Maximus for Intel and Crosshair for AMD. Under these designations exist several sub-brands like Apex, Hero, Formula, and Gene, followed by Extreme, which serves as Asus' most premium (and expensive) option for any given platform.
Following a sneak peek two weeks back, the X870E Extreme is now officially available on Asus' website with comprehensive details, and there's a lot to unpack today. Moving away from the colorful and anime-inspired theme of the previous model, the X870E Extreme adopts a more minimalistic and professional finish, with the E-ATX (Extended ATX) form factor. The power delivery is handled by a combination of 20 power stages at 110A, two additional 110A stages, and two 80A stages powered by dual 8-pin EPS connectors at the top.
In terms of memory support, the X870E Extreme is equipped with four DIMM slots, supporting up to 256GB of memory, with overclocking speeds exceeding 9,000 MT/s on Ryzen 9000 series processors. To the right, there's a small DIMM.2 slot if you need to attach additional M.2 SSDs. The motherboard carries two full-sized PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion slots, with support for Q-Release Slim, presumably with the updated design. The included full-color 5-inch LCD can slide to the right to avoid fan obstruction.
In total, the X870E Extreme provides five M.2 slots, with three supporting PCIe 5.0 x4 speeds and the other two at PCIe 4.0 x4 speeds through the DIMM.2 slot. The first M.2 slot beneath the CPU cooler is equipped with a 3D vapor chamber for heat dissipation. This is in addition to four SATA 6 Gb/s ports for your HDDs and SATA SSDs. The chipset and the remaining M.2 SSDs are guarded by a heatsink for cooling. The right side offers a Q-LED, START, and FLEXKEY buttons with several right-angled connectors.
Wireless connectivity is handled by Wi-Fi 7 (320 MHz) and Bluetooth 5.4, in tandem with a dual-Ethernet solution for wired networking, featuring a Realtek 5GbE port and a Marvell AQtion 10GbE port. Front-panel USB options include a 20 Gbps port (Type-C with 60W PD/QC4+/PPS), a USB 10 Gbps port (Type-C), four USB 5 Gbps ports, and four USB 2.0 ports (using two internal headers each). On the back side, you get two USB4 (40 Gbps) ports, 10x USB 10 Gbps ports (eight Type-A + two Type-C), a BIOS Flashback, and a Clear CMOS button, just to name a few.
According to Asus China, the X870E Extreme will hit shelves in late April, priced at 9,999 Chinese Yuan (~$1,400). We're guessing the pricing will extend to its global counterpart.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.
The "premium" features you get on this board will absolutely get drowned in the anemic I/O you get in Ryzen CPUs.
And I say this as the owner of a 9950X3D and a Strix X870E-E WiFi, which I think is a great board, even if on the more expensive side. At least the bells and whistles it comes with make sense for the platform and to my use case (only 10gbps USB ports? yes please!).
I hope when AMD decides to design AM6, they just increase the lanes, so the gap between ThreadRipper and the consumer line is not so big.
If ArrowLake wasn't such a disappointment on the CPU front, the I/O Intel added to it (the platform), is what I would've expected to see with AM5 originally.
Oh well... Rant over. Whomever buys this board, I hope they enjoy it... Oof.
Regards.
ASUS is a crumbling once-popular brand that people need to AVOID AVOID AVOID.
They've been caught THOUSANDS OF TIMES shipping cracked/damaged motherboards, GPUs that are secondhand mining cards with serious damage, covered in dust and dirt, repackaged as new.
Not to mention all the "whoops, your PC is on fire!" incidents. They literally said they were ignoring the law worldwide, and unhappy people can just sue them....
So this $1400 motherboard HAS NO WARRANTY WHATSOEVER. they can ship you a damaged secondhand X470 and blow you off, telling you to sue.