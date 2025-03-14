Asus quietly updates Q-Release Slim — removes metal frame blamed for scratching GPUs

A minor but welcome update.

Asus ROG Crosshair X870E Apex
(Image credit: Asus / Newegg)

Asus released a new motherboard model — the Asus ROG Crosshair X870E Apex — and reviewers quickly spotted a change to the Q-Release Slim feature that the company did not mention. According to Uniko’s Hardware post on X (formerly Twitter), Asus updated the PCIe bracket, removing the metal piece between the power and data slots that was suspected of scratching the GPU PCIe pins.

Asus was in hot water with enthusiasts earlier this year when it was discovered that its Q-Release Slim feature had been damaging GPU PCIe connectors. The scratches are superficial and do not affect the performance or reliability of the graphics card. But given that the Q-Release Slim feature is often found on its most expensive motherboard models, it does not sit well with its users who are likely to have expensive GPUs.

The company eventually released a comment, saying that the damage is caused by typical wear-and-tear, especially if you remove and reattach your graphics card on the motherboard over 60 times.

While the company did not specifically say that owners were using the feature wrong, it also issued official removal guidelines to help prevent GPU pins from getting scratched. Nevertheless, Asus said that any issue caused by the scratches is covered by warranty and that anyone affected should contact it.

We did not hear any statement from Asus North America after that, although the company’s China operations did confirm that it’s working on a revision for the feature.

In the meantime, Gigabyte (through Aorus Japan) went ahead and roasted Asus on the issue, saying that its EZ Latch Plus quick-release feature will not scratch your GPU pins, even after 100 cycles. They even went ahead and posted a video to prove it.

While Asus did not make any statement about updating Q-Release Slim in the U.S., the just-released motherboard on Newegg features a PCIe slot with a tweaked design. We haven’t seen any tests yet that will prove that this will no longer scratch GPUs, but it seems that the removal of the metal piece that directly contacts the area where the scratches are seen would solve the issue.

The company hasn’t issued any recalls on the motherboards affected by the scratching issue, likely because it only affects enthusiasts who frequently detach and reattach their GPUs. After all, the average user will likely install their GPU once and use it until it needs upgrading.

