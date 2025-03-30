Leaked Asus ROG Crosshair X870E Extreme images suggest an imminent launch

News
By published

The absolute best in Asus' high-end range for AMD Ryzen AM5 processors.

Crosshair X870E
(Image credit: momomo_us)

An Asus ROG Crosshair Extreme X870E motherboard is in the works, according to leaked photos shared by renowned leaker momomo_us. Though detailed specifications remain in the dark, we can spot several technical and cosmetic changes over the previous X670E class model. As a descendant of Asus' premier ROG Extreme family, you can expect a hefty price tag in the ballpark of $1,000 or higher.

Asus' overclocking-tailored X870E Apex motherboards, promising a minimum overclocking window of 8,200 MT/s memory speeds for Ryzen 9000 CPUs, are expected to hit shelves next month, on April 4. For a quick recap, Asus' ROG motherboards sub-brand is further segmented into the Crosshair and Maximus families. Under these two camps, we find even more designations like Extreme, Apex, Hero, Formula, and Gene. Across all chipsets, Asus reserves the Extreme designation for its highest-end and most premium offerings.

The X870E ROG Crosshair Extreme we're looking at today carries the E-ATX form-factor, covered in black and silver accents. There's a visible departure from the colorful anime-themed design of the previous model, though the premium finish more than deems the motherboard Extreme-worthy. Atop the I/O shroud sits what we believe is a customizable LCD, and the motherboard appears to use dual 8-pin EPS power connectors. Featuring four DIMM slots, the motherboard also includes a DIMM.2 slot for an M.2 expansion card.

Ensuring optimal cooling, the first M.2 slot beneath the CPU socket is covered by a heatsink that includes a heat pipe for heat dissipation. In terms of expansion, we can spot two PCIe x16 slots, likely to support Asus' updated Q-Release Slim GPU removal mechanism. Additional M.2 slots and the two Promontory 21 chipsets are housed within a large heatsink, adorned with Asus' ROG design.

On the right, you can find Asus' Q-Code LED for POST diagnostics alongside a "START" button and a "FLEXKEY" button. The FlexKey button is used as a system reset button by default, but its functionality can be customized for other use cases. There are also several right-angled ports to the right, including one for the large 24-pin ATX connector.

The back of the motherboard is covered in a protective and stylish backplate. Rear I/O options aren't as visible as we would've wanted, though we can certainly make out a handful of USB ports, a BIOS flashback port, an HDMI port, a 5GbE, a 10GbE, and Wi-Fi 7 antenna connections, among several others. Pricing and availability are unknown at the time of writing, but Asus might announce details shortly.

See more Motherboards News
TOPICS
Hassam Nasir
Hassam Nasir
Contributing Writer

Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.

More about motherboards
GIGABYTE X870E AORUS Xtreme AI TOP

Enthusiasts report Gigabyte X870E Aorus Xtreme chipset temps exceeding 100°C
GoatWithAGun&#039;s motherboard

Motherboard dies after marathon 100-hour BIOS update process, vigil attended by thousands online
XPG Prime Anime

XPG Prime tuning app dumps 50GB of anime girl photos in Redditor's temp folder
See more latest
6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • das_stig
    Sorry Asus, no motherboard is worth $1K regardless of what components used, pure rip off of the consumer, especially from a brand that was, in many peoples eyes, no.1 top tier.
    Reply
  • jonaswox
    das_stig said:
    Sorry Asus, no motherboard is worth $1K regardless of what components used, pure rip off of the consumer, especially from a brand that was, in many peoples eyes, no.1 top tier.
    Well someone has to pay for the development and these boards are not exactly flying over the counter. So that's a problem of this segment always. I appreciate the vast amount of features on these boards but I also regularly spend entire nights on tinkering.

    I think it is as much a problem of modern hardware being expensive, say proper thunderbolt controllers or modern ddr implementation for example, are not cheap. No doubt Asus is not above putting a lot of icing on the cake in recent years but to offer a massively overbuild board is not in itself a bad thing. The prices have gotten kinda stupid, but the intel boards z890 are kinda expensive by design, but if this am5 comes at well above 1000$, it's just stupid. A strix board is more than enough for 99,9%
    Reply
  • spoidz
    Is there going to be any way to tell if the newer released boards (even non-Apex/Extreme) have taken care of the possible 9800X3D/9950X3D boot/over-volting issues.

    Yes these specific boards are for doing that very thing but for the baseline start I don't want to lose a CPU as soon as it boots.
    Reply
  • TechieTwo
    I understand overclocking and I did it for years when it produced a tangible system performance increase but to spend $1000 on a mobo and several grand on a GPU doesn't make a lot of sense to ME unless this is a necessity for work. I guess Asus would not be producing these ultra expensive toys if there was not a market for them so there must be "enough" consumers with deep pockets that are willing to spend the money for the entertainment factor because the performance gain certainly doesn't justify the cost.
    Reply
  • Ogotai
    as always.. too bad there probably arent enough pci e lanes to use all the features this board has.. so some things wil get disabled if something else is used..
    Reply
  • JayGau
    This board is not for regular gamers. It's either for the ultra enthusiasts with a lot of money who like to push their hardware to the limit to see their username at the top of online benchmark charts or the pros who really need the extra features. Saying this board cost too much is like saying the RTX A6000 is overpriced because you can get a 5090 for half the price.
    Reply
Most Popular
XPG Prime Anime
XPG Prime tuning app dumps 50GB of anime girl photos in Redditor's temp folder
Raspberry Pi
This Raspberry Pi Zero camera instantly prints photos using thermal paper
Torvalds doesn&#039;t like hdrtest
Linus Torvalds rages against ‘random turd files’ in Linux 6.15-rc1 directories
UNIS SSD S5 Ultra
Chinese PCIe 5.0 SSD boasts 14.9 GB/s speeds, positioning as the fastest mainstream PCIe 5.0 drive on the market
Regedit saves the day
Microsoft eliminates workaround that circumvents Microsoft account requirement during Windows 11 installation
Ryzen 8000G
AMD Ryzen 9000G APUs rumored to launch in Q4 for AM5 motherboards
ZNTC
Russia completes development of 30-year-old outdated lithography tool
Nvidia Breakfast Bytes available at Denny&#039;s
Nvidia Breakfast Bytes are now available at Denny's if you want to experience the 'breakfast of geniuses'
The Zotac GeForce RTX 5090 Solid graphics card
Zotac RTX 5090 GPUs with missing ROPs sold at premium price by German retailer
SK Hynix PCB01 Gen 5 SSD
Intel and SK hynix close NAND business deal: Intel gets $1.9 billion, SK hynix gets IP and employees