Mini-ITX Motherboard Packs AMD Dragon Range CPU, PCIe 5.0 For $399

Compact PCs and barebones specialist Minisforum has just launched what it claims to be the first MoDT (Mobile on Desktop) board powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX (codenamed Dragon Range) processor. The Minisforum BD770i is a desktop Mini-ITX motherboard with the mobile APU soldered on, sporting dual PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots, dual DDR5 SO-DIMM slots, and a PCIe 5.0 X16 connector, which you might use to fit a GPU.

Having a desktop motherboard with a mobile APU can deliver several benefits. Minisforum points out a system based around this board can still provide desktop-level performance. Yet, it will have lower power consumption and less strenuous cooling requirements than a typical performance segment desktop chip.

Minisforum also suggests that buying this kind of motherboard plus soldered laptop processor unit is convenient for its "straightforward assembly process." One thing that does make it pretty convenient is that the Minisforum BD770i also features a purpose-built and pre-installed "integrated advanced cooling system." The firm says this is a capable and quiet cooler, but we would need to hear and test it for ourselves to be able to agree with that statement. Also, we wonder what kind of alternative cooler can be fitted for those who like greater control of this aspect of PC system construction.

Minisforum BD770i Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Minisforum BD770i Specifications Component Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX, 8 Cores/16 Threads, (32M Cache, up to 5.1 GHz) GPU AMD Radeon 610M Memory DDR5 Dual channel (SODIMM Slots×2, up to 5200 MT/s, Max 64GB) Storage 2 x M.2 2280 PCIe5.0 SSD Slots Expansion Slot 1 x PCIe 5.0 X16 connector Video Output 1 x HDMI 2.0 x1, 1 x DisplayPort1.4, 1 x USB-C Audio Output 1 x HDMI 2.0 x1, 1 x DisplayPort1.4, 1 x USB-C, 1 x Line Out Wireless M.2 2230 Key E Slot Ethernet 1 x RJ45 2.5G Ethernet Port USB Ports 1 x USB3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Port (Alt DP), 2 x USB3.2 Gen 1 Type-A Port, 2 x USB2.0 Type-A Port I/O Ports 1 x 4-pin CPU Fan header, 2 x 4-pin System Fan header, 1 x 4-pin SSD Fan header, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 header, 1 x Front Panel Audio header, 1 x System Panel header Form Factor Mini-ITX (170 x 170 x 1.6mm)

One of the most important desktop-like benefits of the Minisforum BD770i is its support for discrete GPUs via its PCIe 5.0 X16 connector. Minisforum confirms that the socket is ready for the big beasts of the consumer graphics world, add-in-cards like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

Elsewhere on the motherboard are sockets for twin PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots. That's it for internal storage, though, as the specs don't mention any SATA ports. As you might expect, this board uses mobile memory with dual SO-DIMM slots for up to 64 GB of DDR5-5200.

In an email we received, Minisforum says it is offering early bird pricing on the BD770i. We see that the CPU, motherboard, and cooler combo are currently listed at $399, with a strikeout indicating the price will rise to $499 at some point. You have to add shipping to this headline price.

Whether other versions of the Minisforum BD770i will be released with other Dragon Range processor choices isn't indicated by Minisforum's press release. However, if you scroll down the product page, Minisforum is preparing a BD790i product with a Ryzen 9 7945HX on board.