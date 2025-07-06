AMD drops Ryzen 9000 CPUs to record lows — Ryzen 9 9950X gets $215 off, Ryzen 5 9600X drops to $165

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X is currently available for $434, giving you a 33% discount and helping you save $215. The company also dropped the price of the Ryzen 5 9600X by 41%, with the price going down to $165 from the original $279. These deals appeared a couple of days before the official start of Amazon Prime Day 2025, giving us a taste of the discounts that should arrive this week.

The Ryzen 9000 series is one of the best processor generations ever, with these CPUs in demand by gamers and professionals alike. If you haven’t got your hands on these processors yet, AMD is now giving you the chance to do so while helping you save.

Save $215 AMD Ryzen 9 9950X: was $649 now $434 at Amazon All-time low price. The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X has 16 cores and 32 threads, and can hit a maximum of 5.7 GHz and a 64MB L3 cache. This is the perfect processor for those building a powerful workstation.

These CPUs sit near both ends of AMD’s Ryzen 9000 consumer desktop lineup, with the 9950X being the most powerful non-X3D model and the 9600X a slightly more powerful variant of the base Ryzen 5 9600. If you’re looking for power, the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X will deliver with its 16 cores and 32 threads.

This chip can hit a maximum boost speed of 5.7 GHz and is equipped with 64MB of L3 cache, delivered through a 170W TDP. Sure, the 9950X3D is still better for gaming, but if you want a productivity-first experience, the 9950X is a good bet. Our benchmarks show that this chip sits right in the middle of the processors that we tested when running stock. However, if you enable PBO, it quickly becomes the most powerful non-X3D AMD offering.

If $400 is still too much for you, the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X is a great option that will not break the bank. It comes with six cores and 12 threads and has a max boost clock of 5.4 GHz. You also get 32MB of L3 Cache and a 65W TDP. And despite having an MSRP of $279 (and with the price currently sitting at $165), this value CPU delivers performance.

Again, our benchmarks below show it sitting in the middle of the pack when running in the stock configuration. But with PBO turned on, only the 9700X and X3D chips can beat it.

So, whether you’re building a powerful workstation or a budget gaming PC, there’s an option that will save you money. Don’t wait too long, as we don’t know how long this sale price will last.

