Grab an Acer Nitro 60 desktop with a Ryzen 9 CPU and RTX 5070 Ti or 5080 graphics cards for 30 to 50% off

Prices for some PC hardware parts, like memory and solid-state drives, are starting an upward climb, meaning that right now is one of the best times to build or buy a machine. We have today a couple of prebuilt desktops from Acer with Ryzen 9 CPUs and high-end Nvidia RTX graphics cards, with prices so juicy that even those who prefer building their own machines will definitely perk up.

Right now at Walmart, you can snag a desktop PC with Ryzen 9 7900 and Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti for $1,499, a massive $900 off. Want even more juice? There's a Ryzen 9 7900 PC with a hefty RTX 5080, more RAM, and more storage for just $1,999.

The machines in question belong to the Acer Nitro 60 gaming desktop family. They come in high-airflow cases bedazzled with RGB LED fans, with what appear to be two 140-mm spinners at the front, plus a 120 mm exhaust fan. The top grille is perforated; should you wish to add (or move) more fans there, or perhaps a future liquid cooler.

The processor inside is the mighty Ryzen 9 7900, with 12 cores and 24 threads, clocking in at up to 5.4 GHz. Judging by the photos, the air cooler on it is a tower cooler with a 120 mm fan, perfectly fine for the task at hand, especially considering the excellent airflow setup around it.

The cheaper model is an Acer Nitro 60 N60-181-UR26, fitted with an Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti graphics card. This powerful set of transistors is good enough to play most games smoothly at 4K resolution with ray-tracing turned on, especially in conjunction with its top-of-the-line DLSS 4 upscaling and frame generation. The card also has 16 GB of VRAM on tap, a necessity for playing contemporary games at high resolutions.

The rest of the specs wrap the proverbial box quite nicely: 32 GB of RAM, just the right amount these days for a future-proof gaming PC, a 2 TB solid-state drive that's large enough to avoid playing Tetris with game installs, and Wi-Fi 6 support. All this can be yours for a square $1499.99, roughly $750 from the price we've seen this machine at.

In case your PC-buying budget stretches out a bit further, then we'd like to direct your attention to another excellent deal in the same family. The Acer Nitro 60 model N60-181-UR27 has the same basic specs as the listing above, except it carries a super-duper Nvidia RTX 5080 graphics card, aptly described as the best you can get without pawning a kidney for the halo RTX 5090.

This card should handle almost every game you can throw at it with silk-smooth frame rates, even with ray-tracing and graphical detail level in high settings. As befits this class of machine, it also ups the amount of system RAM to 64 GB, so you don't have to worry about an upgrade for a good long while. Get it for $1999.99 while supplies last, and save almost a grand from its regular pricing.

Regardless of which machine you end up choosing, you'll be happy with a build that is both future-proofed, and most of all, balanced, with a sensible selection of core components that doesn't have a weak point as whole.

