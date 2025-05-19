MSI's $7,000 Vision X AI has a 13-inch AI 'Human Machine Interface' touchscreen embedded into the chassis

In a time when AI is sprawling everywhere, from your mobile phones to video games, imagine if the same reached your PC, literally. MSI's Computex 2025 booth has a very interesting gaming pre-built, namely the MEG Vision X AI, the front face of which cosplays as an "AI Human Machine Interface," thanks to the attached 13-inch touchscreen and a slew of AI goodies, if that suits your fancy.

Under the hood, the Vision X AI can be configured with Intel's latest Arrow Lake Core Ultra 200S processors (Ultra 9 285K/Ultra 7 265K) along with an RTX 50 series GPU (RTX 5070 Ti to the RTX 5090) from MSI’s Shadow, Ventus, or Gaming families. Combined, the RTX 5090 can deliver 3,400 TFLOPS of FP4 performance, while Arrow Lake's NPU sits at a modest 13 TOPS of INT8, and MSI makes sure none of this compute power goes to waste. The system was first showcased at Computex last year, followed by the official unveiling at CES this year.

The built-in AI HMI (Human Machine Interface) intelligently detects the user activity and adjusts performance settings accordingly. By default, the display shows PC statistics such as CPU/GPU temperatures, clock speeds, fan RPM, while serving as your personal AI-hub for interfacing with various LLMs, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok, Meta, and Claude. It features a built-in microphone and speaker that will let you issue commands to either the MSI app or Microsoft Copilot.

MSI also includes a cloud-independent model for chatting and generating images, which runs locally on your machine. If inferencing AI is not your niche, this 13-inch touchscreen can double up as a secondary monitor for YouTube or OBS, but the bezels are rather distracting.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Vision X AI features the MSI Project Zero Z890 motherboard, which hides the cables behind the motherboard to improve aesthetics. For cooling, MSI has opted for a 360mm AIO liquid cooler, complemented by the included Glacier Armor heatsinks covering the VRM and SSD, which are said to lower temperatures by 25%. MSI’s “Silent Storm Cooling AI” system uses Artificial Intelligence to control fan speeds for optimum cooling efficiency, reported with a noise level of just 17.7 dB(A) during silent operation.

For front-panel I/O, you’ll find one USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps), two USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps), plus separate microphone and headphone ports. The rear panel features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) ports, one 5GbE, S/PDIF, and two audio jacks. Power is supplied by a Gold Certified PSU, with 850W and 1200W options selectable at the time of purchase. Wireless connectivity is provided by Intel Killer WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

If you fancy yourself a personal AI-HMI experience, the MSI Vision X AI is already available for purchase at a handful of retailers. The top-tier configuration carries a price tag ranging from $5,000 to $7,500, depending on your retailer of choice. While seemingly exorbitant, the price could be palatable for some, considering how difficult and expensive it remains to purchase an RTX 5090 separately.

