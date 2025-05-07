MSI's Aegis ZS2 RTX 5070-powered gaming PC is down to $1,899 at B&H Photo — Save a whopping $400

Assembling your own PC isn't for everyone, but if you want to play the latest and greatest PC games now, then you're probably looking at picking up a prebuilt gaming PC with all the components pre-assembled and essential software already installed and configured for you. There are lots of brands to choose from, MSI, Dell, Corsair, and many more, but what often determines your choice is price, and today we have a deal on MSI's Aegis ZS2 build.

Good to game as soon as you plug it in, the MSI Aegis ZS2 gaming desktop is now only $1,899 at B&H Photo after a $400 discount. Stacked with the latest and greatest parts, the MSI Aegis ZS2 contains an AMD Ryzen 7 9700X processor, an Nvidia RTX 5070 graphics card with 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM, 32GB of 6000 MHz DDR5 RAM, a 2TB SSD for your games library, and a 360mm AIO cooler to keep that CPU nice and chilled.

The big benefit of choosing a prebuilt PC is the warranty and support, where if a part fails, you don't have the hassle of troubleshooting every component; the whole PC is covered under a single umbrella, and can save you a lot of time and stress if your PC should unfortunately go wrong. This is great for people buying a PC who might not have the technical know-how to fix it themselves.

MSI Aegis ZS2 Gaming PC (RTX 5070): now $1,899 at B&H Photo (was $2,299) The Aegis ZS2 from MSI is the complete gaming setup. This prebuilt PC includes many powerful PC gaming components and has the added benefit of MSI's own hardware, including a graphics card and AIO cooler.



The Aegis ZS2's specifications include an AMD Ryzen 7 9700X processor, an Nvidia RTX 5070 Super GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD for storage. Windows 11 Home is installed as the operating system.

There are plenty of ports for connectivity, which include 4x USB 2 Type-A, 5x USB 3.2 Type-A, and 1x USB 3.2 Type-C. Along with WiFi 6E, there is Bluetooth and a gigabit Ethernet connection. This PC build configuration is pretty good bang-for-buck value, compared to similar-spec prebuilt PC builds.