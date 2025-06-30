$650 buys lucky eBay shopper two Nvidia RTX 3090 GPUs instead of the 3080s they ordered — scoops Dell OEM cards worth thousands for a fraction of the price

An elated eBay shopper has taken to Reddit to celebrate after buying two RTX 3080 GPUs for the paltry sum of $650, only to receive two 3090 cards probably worth double the price instead.

u/EmuAreExtiinct shared how they had paid $650 for two RTX 3080 cards earlier in June. The haul is actually two separate eBay lots, each listed as 'Dell GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GDDR6X Graphics Card.' Per the price and the image in the Reddit post, you can see that the cards were sold for $325 each sometime before June 26.

When they arrived, however, the user quickly realized they'd got a lot more than they'd bargained for, and had actually bought vastly more valuable RTX 3090 GPUs instead, as evidenced by the presence of Nvidia's fabled but now obsolete SLI tech. "You can tell it's a 3090 and not a 3080 because only the 3090 had SLI, and you can clearly see the gold pins for SLI," the user notes."

The cards weren't in fantastic condition, with the buyer reporting that both had a bent backplate and some cooling issues, but after bending the backplate back into place and applying some new thermal paste, both reportedly work fine.

As you can tell from the listings, these Dell cards have likely been taken from a pre-built system. While it's impossible to guess their value based on wear and use, both cards likely have an MSRP of roughly $1,500. A Dell Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, replete with its customary 24GB of VRAM, sold on eBay a few days ago for $820, considerably more than what this user paid for two of the same cards.

One commenter asked the question on everyone's lips, namely, will both cards be used in the SLI configuration they're built for? The user sadly admitted they only have an 850W PSU that probably wouldn't be able to handle the requisite power load. What the user ends up doing with the cards remains to be seen, but at the very least, they can relist one of the 3090s to recoup all of their investment, and still be left with a pretty excellent GPU to boot.

What's even wilder is that the poor eBay seller, a certain beebee1423, appears to have sold at least 20 more RTX 3080 cards under similar listings, giving rise to the possibility that there might be more 3090s out there in the world unbeknownst to their buyers, and indeed the misinformed seller.

