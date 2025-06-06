Cheapest 5090 ever? Lucky PC builder finds RTX 5090 for 'just' $1,679 at Walmart, saving $1,520 — card has worked 'flawlessly' ever since

In the ever-evolving world of insane GPU prices, tariffs, and frightful stock shortages, one intrepid PC builder has managed to swipe an Nvidia RTX 5090 from Walmart for "just" $1,679, more than $200 below MSRP.

Redditor Sufficient_Crazy7758 took to the platform to hail their purchase of the "Cheapest 5090 ever?", after scooping a PNY GeForce RTX 5090 from Walmart for the relatively low price of $1,679.99. The attached images reveal that the card was discounted by over $1,500 on May 25, having previously been discounted on May 13.

"Just so all of you know, I bought this on that date and it has worked flawlessly ever since," they said triumphantly.

Naturally, commenters pressed to find out how they'd come about such a ludicrous bargain. "Local Walmart, they said it was a 3rd party return and nobody bought it, so I jumped on it," they revealed.

Despite the jeopardy of buying a third-party return, the deal is so good that some even postulated whether the poster worked at Walmart and had marked down the price themselves before hiding the card long enough to mark it down again.

Buying up third-party returns is probably not the first port of call you should consider when shopping for the best graphics cards, but when it comes to the wild MSRPs of the top-end Nvidia RTX 50 series, and the even more expensive AIB options, maybe taking a risk is worth it, it certainly paid off for this customer.

The card in question appears to be the PNY triple fan (but not the EPIC-X ARGB) version, which retails at an astonishing $3,499 at Walmart. Despite launching all the way back in January, even the Founders Edition still retails for the same price, way over the $1,999 MSRP.

