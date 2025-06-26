Bargain of the century? Lucky Goodwill shopper pays $30 for a PC, finds $1,200 RTX 3080 Ti and $400 Ryzen 7 inside

A Reddit user has struck PC hardware gold after spending just $30 on a PC at Goodwill that came with a sensational haul of internal parts, including an RTX 3080 Ti that would have once cost over $1,000, and a plucky Ryzen 7 processor.

u/No-Investment9793 took to the r/PcBuild subreddit to reveal a PC they found at Goodwill for the meager sum of $30. As you can see from the images, the PC looks a little worse for wear and has had the RAM removed at some point. Some stray power cables protrude from the graphics cards, and the OP remarks that "This is like the most haphazardly built pc I’ve ever seen in my life," with wiring in the back that "looks like a spider's nest."

Despite the aesthetics and missing RAM, however, the buyer will be feeling pretty pleased with themselves. Turns out the PC houses an MSI RTX 3080 Ti and a Ryzen 7 3800X, not to mention the liquid cooler and motherboard, the details of which they didn't share.

The thrifty investor reveals that their Dad, a regular customer at the store, picked up the PC for the aforementioned $30 after it was donated by someone's Mom, who had cleaned it out of her kid's room. As such, their Dad is selling the 3080Ti, presumably for a tidy profit, while the Ryzen 7 3800X is replacing their Ryzen 5 2600X, which currently accompanies a GTX 1660.

Sadly, then, the RTX 3080 Ti is off-limits as an upgrade, so there won't be a significant gaming boost coming their way. However, they admit their current case is too small anyway, and they "don't run super crazy games."

The RTX 3080Ti delivered monstrous performance in its day, and the Founders Edition had a cool $1,199 price tag. It's hard to determine exactly which MSI variant of the 3080 Ti this is, but the 12GB Suprim X version we reviewed had an official MSRP of $1,249 and a street price of $1,576 in Early 2022. There was also a Gaming X Trio and Ventus 3X version. Either way, the card was expensive and would have cost orders of magnitude more than the $30 paid here.

That's before you get to the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X, an older processor from 2019 that would have set you back $399 when it was launched.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It just goes to show that you never know what you can find in your local Goodwill or thrift store, and sometimes, exceptional PC hardware can turn up in the most unlikely places.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.