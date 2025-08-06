MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

50 years after its inception, desktop PCs are less popular than ever — a rise in PC gaming interest means it's in no danger of disappearing

But can a younger generation carry the torch, despite falling PC literacy?

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The personal computer stands as the most influential invention of the late 20th century. Facilitating the breakthroughs of the microprocessor, the Internet, and the smartphone, the PC has forever changed how information is spread, how infrastructure is designed, and how governments fight wars. Modern life in many countries now revolves around computers.

