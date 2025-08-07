Inventor caffeinates liquid cooling with coffee-cooled Coffeematic PC — computer built on old 1980s appliance runs completely fine despite the hot drink running through its radiators

No, it isn't running a Coffee Lake CPU, but it can run Java

Coffeematic PC
Doug MacDowell, a data analyst and maker, built a coffee machine PC that uses the hot and tasty beverage as its primary ‘cooling’ method. MacDowell said that his build is part of “a lineage of coffee maker computers made since 2002.” For this build, he bought a 1980s GE Coffeematic coffee maker from a thrift store, and then sourced a mid-2000s motherboard, CPU, and RAM from a recycling center. Lastly, he purchased pumps, radiators, and all the incidental hardware needed for coffee cooling.

Coffeematic PC Bill of Materials

Case + Reservoir

GE Coffeematic Coffee Maker 10 Cup

Motherboard

Asus M2NPV-VM AM2

CPU

AMD Athlon II X4 640 3 GHz Quad-Core

RAM

Hynix 1GB 2Rx8 PC2-5300U-555-12 PC2-DDR2

GPU

HIS H467QR1GH Radeon HD 4670 1GB

PSU

Antec Earthwatts Green 430W 80+ Bronze ATX

OS

Linux Mint

CPU Block

CPU Water Cooling Block for Intel

Radiator

120mm Water Cooling Computer Radiator

Pump

CrocSee DC 12V Mini Food Grade Fresh Water Transfer Pump

