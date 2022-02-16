MSI GeForce RTX 3080 12GB Suprim X Review: Ti Fighter

The GeForce RTX 3080 12GB sits in a curious position. We heard various rumors about an updated RTX 3080 floating about before the official 'stealth' reveal, when Nvidia quietly updated its RTX 30-series specs page . Will the RTX 3080 12GB manage to land a spot among the best graphics cards ? Where does it fit into the GPU benchmarks hierarchy? What will supply look like, and how much will the cards cost? These are all important questions, and we received the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 12GB Suprim X that will provide at least some answers.



There were earlier suggestions that Nvidia would double down on the memory but keep the same RTX 3080 GPU configuration. Others promised a 12GB 3080 with regular GDDR6 memory, and the third and apparently correct variant was a slightly higher GPU core count with 12GB of GDDR6X memory. That description basically matches the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, however, which makes us wonder why this particular GPU was even needed.



Nvidia told us that the RTX 3080 12GB was a SKU requested by its add-in board (AIB) partners, so there won't be any Founders Edition of the card. That also means there's no reference price from Nvidia and the AIB partners can decide for themselves how much to charge. Given the similarity in specs to the RTX 3080 Ti, most AIBs appear to be charging $1,200 or more. Let's take a look at the specs for some competing graphics cards.

GPU Specifications Graphics Card MSI RTX 3080 12GB Suprim X RTX 3080 10GB RTX 3080 Ti RX 6900 XT Architecture GA102 GA102 GA102 Navi 21 Process Technology Samsung 8N Samsung 8N Samsung 8N TSMC N7 Transistors (Billion) 28.3 28.3 28.3 26.8 Die size (mm^2) 628.4 628.4 628.4 519 SMs / CUs 70 68 80 80 GPU Cores 8960 8704 10240 5120 Tensor Cores 280 272 320 N/A RT Cores 70 68 80 80 Boost Clock (MHz) 1845 1710 1665 2250 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 19 19 19 16 VRAM (GB) 12 10 12 16 VRAM Bus Width 384 320 384 256 ROPs 96 96 112 128 TMUs 280 272 320 320 TFLOPS FP32 (Boost) 33.1 29.8 34.1 23 TFLOPS FP16 (Tensor) 132 (264) 119 (238) 136 (273) N/A Bandwidth (GBps) 912 760 912 512 TDP (watts) 400 320 350 300 Launch Date Jan-22 Sep-20 Jun-21 Dec-20 Official MSRP $1,249 $699 $1,199 $999 eBay Price (Early 2022) $1,576 $1,523 $1,774 $1,510

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)