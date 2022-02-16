MSI GeForce RTX 3080 12GB Suprim X Review: Ti Fighter

MSI provided its RTX 3080 12GB Suprim X for this review, which uses the same core design as other Suprim X GPUs. It's a large triple-fan, triple-slot card that measures 336x140x61mm and weighs 1901g. It includes a fair amount of RGB lighting, with two "wide V" accents between the fans, a large RGB strip along the top, and an RGB MSI Dragon logo on the metal backplate. MSI uses three custom 95mm Torx 4.0 fans in its Tri Frozr 2S cooling configuration, which feature partially integrated rims to increase static pressure and airflow. Combined with the chunky heatsink, there's plenty of cooling potential on tap.

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Video outputs consist of the usual triple DisplayPort 1.4 and single HDMI 2.1. That's a bit surprising, considering the high-end nature of the design, and some of the competing GPUs add a second HDMI 2.1 connection as a fifth output. Note also that the card runs with a boost clock of 1830MHz, unless you install the MSI Dragon software and select the OC profile, which bumps the clocks to 1845MHz. It also requires three 8-pin PEG power connectors, and MSI lists the power consumption at 400W. That's higher than the reference 3080 Ti and 3090, and is largely due to the boosted GPU clocks.



MSI includes a few other extras with the card as well. For people who worry about the weight of the graphics card, an adjustable-height support can help out — just don't move or ship the PC anywhere with the stand installed, as it will end up banging around inside your case. There's also a decent 38x24cm mouse pad, should you need one of those. In short, the MSI Suprim X brand is the "kitchen sink" approach to graphics cards, with plenty of enthusiast-oriented features and extras.

