Cooler Master Launches New HAF, MasterBox Cases, Hints Something Big Is Coming

There will soon be more competition for our best PC cases list, as Cooler Master has two new MasterBox chassis and a HAF 500 launching today, all available in both black and white. And the company is teasing another case to come later. The two new additions to the MasterBox lineup are the MasterBox TD300 Mesh and the MasterBox 500.

The TD300 is a micro-ATX chassis focused on airflow, with Coolermaster’s geometric diamond-cut mesh front panel. The case comes with two 120mm SickleFlow PWM aRGB fans, which are connected to a PWM hub. The case’s top panel can be removed to help you plug in that stubborn EPS 12v CPU cable.

Despite its tiny footprint, the TD300 Mesh has a generous amount of room for your bulkier components, like radiator support up to 280 mm at the top and on the front panel. This case also has room for longer GPUs (13.54 inches/344 mm) and CPU tower coolers up to 6.54 inches (166 mm).

Next up is a more aggressive chassis– the MasterBox 500. It’s a mid-tower sci-fi themed case with an aRGB facade on the front panel. The face doesn’t extend too far down; the lower half of the front panel is composed of mesh, allowing fresh air into the case. Just like on the TD300 Mesh, the top panel of the case is removable to aid in assembly.

The tempered glass side panel is removable without the need to break out a screwdriver. While the case has a mostly closed-off front panel, there are many cooling options available in the MasterBox 500. On the front panel, you can fit a 360mm radiator, or three 120mm fans, and the top panel can do the same. Along with large radiators, the case can fit CPU tower coolers up to 6.5 inches (165 mm) and graphics cards up to 16.1 inches (410 mm).

Cooler Master is also bringing its HAF line back, for starters in the form of the HAF 500. Following from last year’s well-received Fractal Torrent , the new HAF features two huge 200 mm ARGB fans up front fans behind acres of mesh, and a rotatable 120 mm fan to aid in cooling large GPUs.The HAF 500 supports dual 360 mm radiators and, like its MasterBox brethren, it has a removable top to aid in building and radiator maintenance. We’re currently using this case in our updated, Alder Lake-based graphics card testbed, and it was easy to build in.

We’re not done here– in late December, Cooler Master published a video called “Our Employees Are Hiding Something.” This video hinted at an upcoming case, and considering the press release for the other three cases promised more HAF chassis are on the way, it’s likely that we’ll be seeing a higher-end HAF from Cooler Master soon. We can’t wait.

Cooler Master says the HAF 500 will sell for $149 and the TD 300 will be $99. Pricing for the MasterBox 500 was still up in the air when we wrote this.